Global Industrial Ceramics Market Report 2020-2025 - Heavy Demand in Industries Such as Defence and Security, Automotive, Medical, and Electrical and Electronics

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Ceramics Market Analysis by Material (Alumina, Silicon Carbide, Others), Industry, Region and Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Industrial Ceramics market was valued at USD 18,119.23 million in the year 2019 with Asia Pacific leading the regional market share.



This research report presents the analysis of the Global Industrial Ceramics Market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



The growth in the global industrial ceramics market is primarily driven by heavy demand for ceramics in industries such as defence and security, automotive, medical, and electrical and electronics. Owing to their ability to demonstrate high efficiency, even in extreme weather conditions, these ceramics are widely integrated in various products and equipment used in these industries.



China, Japan, and India are among the countries that may create more lucrative opportunities for market players, attributing to the rapid growth of end-use industries such as electronics and medical equipment industries. Furthermore, increasing investments in South America and North America will also signify lucrative opportunities in the region.



Among the Material segment in the Industrial Ceramics market (Alumina Ceramics, Silicon Carbide Ceramics and Others), Alumina Ceramics segment leads the market. Alumina Ceramics is the most widely used advanced ceramic material. Owing to its highly strong ionic inter-atomic bonding, alumina offers good performance in terms of chemical and thermal stability, relatively good strength, thermal and electrical insulation characteristics at a reasonable price. With a range of purities and also the relatively low cost in raw material production it is possible to utilize alumina for wide ranging applications across a variety of different industries at reasonable prices.



Based on Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Aerospace and Others), Electrical & Electronics segment gains a considerable share. Electronic ceramics are used in a wide range of technological applications including actuators, data storage devices, sensors, and transducers due to their excellent electrical, magnetic, & optical properties. The proliferating telecommunication industry is one of the key factors supporting the electronic ceramics market expansion. These ceramics exhibit low dielectric constant and high electrical resistivity that makes them ideal to be used as an insulator and in making substrates for integrated circuits.



Asia Pacific region held the highest market share and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. The market is driven by a number of factors, such as the growing demand from various applications and the increased usage as an alternative to metals and plastics, and also these industrial ceramics are environment-friendly and reliable for use. Industrial ceramics exhibit properties that makes them highly resistance to melting, bending, stretching, and corrosion. As a result, industrial ceramics are increasingly replacing plastics and metals in high performance applications.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Industrial Ceramics Market Product Outlook



4. Global Industrial Ceramics Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

4.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2015-2025

4.3 Market Growth Rate, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Industrial Ceramics Market Segmentation By Material (By Value, By Volume)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Industrial Ceramics Market: By Material

5.2 Alumina Ceramics Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 Silicon Carbide Ceramics Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.4 Others Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



6. Global Industrial Ceramics Market Segmentation By Industry (By Value, By Volume)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Industrial Ceramics: By Industry

6.2 Electrical & Electronics Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 Oil & Gas Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 Automotive Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.5 Aerospace Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.6 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



7. Global Industrial Ceramics Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Industrial Ceramics Market: By Region



8. North America Industrial Ceramics Market: An Analysis (2020-2025), (By Value, By Volume)



9. Europe Industrial Ceramics Market: An Analysis (2020-2025), (By Value, By Volume)



10. Asia Pacific Industrial Ceramics Market: An Analysis (2020-2025), (By Value, By Volume)



11. Global Industrial Ceramics Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Industrial Ceramics Market Drivers

11.2 Global Industrial Ceramics Market Restraints

11.3 Global Industrial Ceramics Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness

12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Industrial Ceramics Market By Material, By Value (Year-2025)

12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Industrial Ceramics Market By Industry, By Value (Year-2025)

12.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Industrial Ceramics Market By Region, By Value (Year-2025)

12.2 Strategic Analysis

12.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share Analysis

13.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Kyocera

14.2 CeramTec

14.3 Carborundum Universal Limited

14.4 Grindwell Norton Ltd.

14.5 Elan Technology

14.6 Anderman Ceramics

14.7 Schaefer Industrial Ceramics

14.8 LSP Industrial Ceramics, Inc.

14.9 A&B Industrial Ceramics LLC

14.10 Industrial Ceramic Products Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tc2lf3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

