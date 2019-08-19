Global Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market Report 2019: Market is Projected to Grow by US$89.4 Billion, Guided by a Compounded Growth of 40.1%

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$89.4 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 40.1%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 33.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.



Poised to reach over US$39.5 Billion by the year 2025, On-Premise will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 47.9% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$8.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, On-Premise will reach a market size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 37.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$13.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include



Amazon Web Services, Inc. ( USA )

) Cisco Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Google LLC ( USA )

) Greenwave Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) ( USA )

) Hitachi Ltd. ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

On-Premise (Segment) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Cloud (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

On-Premise (Segment) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Cloud (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

On-Premise (Segment) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Cloud (Segment) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe : 2019 & 2025

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/39q2dx



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

