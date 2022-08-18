Global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report to 2030 - Rising Demand For Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeries is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Invasive, Non-invasive), by Application (Traumatic Brain Injury, Intracerebral Hemorrhage, Meningitis), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The primary driving factors for market growth are increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, high demand in trauma care, and technological advancements. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a short-term and moderate impact on the market.

According to a research study "COVID-19 and stroke: A review" published in Elsevier journal (International Hemorrhagic Stroke Association) (Jan 2021), up to 36% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients might exhibit neurological symptoms and there were several cases related to ischemic and hemorrhagic infarction.



In addition, according to this study, 606 adults affected with COVID-19 were detected with brain or other nerve-related medical problems at some stage during their illness. Thus, these factors are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market to grow in the near future. Over the forecast period, technological advancements are expected to be a crucial driver in the growth of the market.

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report Highlights

by technique, the invasive segment held the largest share of 80.9% in 2021. High accuracy of devices and technological advancements are expected to drive segment growth.

Based on the application, the traumatic brain injury segment held the largest revenue share of 31.6% in 2021. The growing occurrence of TBIs around the world, which has resulted in a high need for care of these cases, necessitates the extensive use of ICP monitoring devices; this is a primary factor responsible for the substantial proportion of this market segment.

In Asia Pacific , the market for intracranial pressure monitoring devices is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. Various factors are responsible for the region's growth, such as the increasing geriatric population, growing healthcare infrastructure development, as well as the presence of such a huge patient base in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 User Perspective Analysis

3.3.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.3.2 Market Influencer Analysis

3.4 List of Key End Users

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Rising Demand For Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeries

3.5.1.2 Increasing Prevalence Of Various Neurological Disorders and Traumatic Accidents

3.5.1.3 Rapid Advancements and Launch Of New Technologies

3.5.2 Market Restraints Analysis

3.5.2.1 Low Market Penetration In Emerging Economies Due To High Cost

3.6 Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices: Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1 Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.6.2 Swot Analysis, by PEST

3.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Market & Post-Pandemic Insights



Chapter 4 Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Segment Analysis, by Technique, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition and Scope

4.2 Technique Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, by Technique, 2017 to 2030

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030

4.5.1 Invasive

4.5.1.1 Invasive market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.5.1.1.1 External Ventricular Drainage (EVD)

4.5.1.1.1.1 External Ventricular Drainage (EVD) Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.5.1.1.2 Microtransducer ICP Monitoring

4.5.1.1.2.1 Microtransducer ICP Monitoring Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2 Non-Invasive

4.5.2.1 Non-Invasive Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2.1.1 Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography

4.5.2.1.1.1 Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2.1.2 Tympanic Membrane Displacement (TMD)

4.5.2.1.2.1 Tympanic Membrane Displacement (TMD) Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2.1.3 Optic Nerve Sheath Diameter

4.5.2.1.3.1 Optic Nerve Sheath Diameter Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2.1.4 MRI/CT

4.5.2.1.4.1 MRI/CT Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2.1.5 Fundoscopy (Papilledema)

4.5.2.1.5.1 Fundoscopy (papilledema) market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Segment Analysis, by Application, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Definition and Scope

5.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, by Application, 2017 to 2030

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030

5.5.1 Traumatic Brain Injury

5.5.1.1 Traumatic Brain Injury Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.2 Intracerebral Hemorrhage

5.5.2.1 Intracerebral Hemorrhage Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.3 Meningitis

5.5.3.1 Meningitis Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.4 Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

5.5.4.1 Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.5 Csf Management

5.5.5.1 Csf Management Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.6 Migraine

5.5.6.1 Migraine Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.7 Stroke

5.5.7.1 Stroke Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.8 Hydrocephalus

5.5.8.1 Hydrocephalus Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.9 EEG

5.5.9.1 EEG Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.10 Other

5.5.10.1 Other Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Regional Market Analysis, by Technique, and by Application, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market-Competitive Analysis

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2 Company Categorization

7.2.1 Innovators

7.2.2 Market Leaders

7.3 Vendor Landscape

7.3.1 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2021

7.3.2 Major Deals and Strategic Alliances

7.3.2.1 New Product Launch

7.3.2.2 Expansion

7.3.2.3 Acquisition

7.3.3 Market Entry Strategies

7.4 Company Profiles

7.4.1 MEDTRONIC

7.4.1.1 Company overview

7.4.1.2 Financial Performance

7.4.1.3 Product benchmarking

7.4.1.4 Strategic initiatives

7.4.2 INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES

7.4.2.1 Company overview

7.4.2.2 Financial Performance

7.4.2.3 Product benchmarking

7.4.2.4 Strategic initiatives

7.4.3 RAUMEDIC AG

7.4.3.1 Company overview

7.4.3.2 Financial performance

7.4.3.3 Product benchmarking

7.4.3.4 Strategic initiatives

7.4.4 SOPHYSA

7.4.4.1 Company overview

7.4.4.2 Financial performance

7.4.4.3 Product benchmarking

7.4.4.4 Strategic initiatives

7.4.5 SPIEGELBERG GMBH

7.4.5.1 Company overview

7.4.5.2 Financial performance

7.4.5.3 Product benchmarking

7.4.5.4 Strategic initiatives

7.4.6 NATUS MEDICAL

7.4.8.1 Company overview

7.4.8.2 Financial performance

7.4.8.3 Product benchmarking

7.4.8.4 Strategic initiatives

7.4.7 GAELTEC DEVICES

7.4.7.1 Company overview

7.4.7.2 Financial performance

7.4.7.3 Product benchmarking

7.4.7.4 Strategic initiatives

7.4.8 NEURAL ANALYTICS

7.4.8.1 Company overview

7.4.8.2 Financial performance

7.4.8.3 Product benchmarking

7.4.8.4 Strategic initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e6mmn0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets