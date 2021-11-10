Global IoT in Healthcare Markets, 2021-2026 - Telemedicine and Quantified Self are Driving 27% of all IoT in Healthcare Market Deployments

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global IoT in Healthcare Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Devices, Connectivity, Organization Type, Solutions and Apps 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an assessment of IoT in healthcare including technology trends, solutions deployment, R&D, and related SWOT analysis. The report includes an analysis of the core market as well as segmentation by specific use cases and with consideration of the healthcare IoT value chain.

The report investigates potential application engagement scenarios and related regulatory issues. The report also includes vendor strategies, product, service, and solution analysis. Our forecasts cover technologies, connectivity, applications, services and solutions from 2021-2026.



The entire healthcare industry is poised to undergo an unprecedented transformation as a result of technology advances and healthcare access concerns due to the recent coronavirus pandemic, which is manifest in the COVID-19 disease that has forced hundreds of millions of people worldwide to change their behaviors in terms of how they obtain healthcare services.

We see substantial growth in the healthcare industry largely propelled by IoT technology and applications deployed in a cloud-based "as-a-service" for health status monitoring, wellness, and acute care. Additional enablers include high-speed connectivity, embedded sensor solutions, and wearable applications.



These technologies are anticipated to transform the entire healthcare ecosystem, leading to significantly improved remote healthcare services along with maximizing patient outreach and minimizing operational costs. Various Internet of Healthcare Things (IoHT) technologies will be a game-changer for the healthcare ecosystem in the coming decade in terms of systems, processes, and services delivery. There is great potential to increase efficiency and effectiveness in treatment and diagnosis, cost reduction, and improving the overall standards for patient care.



Overall IoHT solutions will address a few important areas in the healthcare sector including reduction of transmission of hospital-acquired infections to patients. Other areas include providing core functionalities required by clinicians, front-office, billing staff, and physicians. It will also help healthcare providers with predictive analytics, connecting medical devices with web applications, optimizing physical assets, and automate healthcare operations.



While many aspects of IoT in healthcare leverages low bandwidth connectivity, certain aspects of telehealth require sufficient capacity that may only be derived from fiber or 5G. For example, nothing is more frustrating than a telehealth session that is pixelated because of an inadequate Internet connection, which could be due to limitations at the customer and/or physician site or anywhere in between.



Another limitation is the inability to examine and treat the entire body. While technologies such as sensors, machine-to-machine communications, and wearables are improving the overall experience, the ability to view and diagnose the body as a whole is often limited. We anticipate that there will soon be technologies integrated with telehealth to address these issues, but for now, most systems rely upon conveyed information and limited scanning.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Overview

2.1 IoT in Healthcare

2.1.1 Internet of Healthcare Things

2.1.2 Disease Control Application

2.1.3 Benefits of IoHT

2.2 Wearable Mobile Health Device

2.3 Implantable Medical Technologies

2.4 Contract Research Organization

2.5 Contact Commercial Organization

2.6 Pre-Clinic and Clinical Trial

2.6.1 Phase 0 Trial

2.6.2 Phase I Trial

2.6.3 Phase II Trial

2.6.4 Phase III Trial

2.6.5 Phase IV Trial

2.6.6 MAMS Trial

2.7 Adoption of Healthcare IoT

2.8 Healthcare IoT to Create New Opportunities

2.9 SWOT Analysis

2.9.1 Strengths

2.9.2 Opportunities

2.9.3 Weaknesses and Threats

3 Healthcare IoT Ecosystem

3.1 Market Segment

3.1.1 Healthcare Hardware Market

3.1.2 Healthcare Software and System Market

3.1.3 Healthcare Service Market

3.1.4 Healthcare Connectivity Market

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1 Healthcare Infrastructure Providers

3.2.2 Healthcare CRO Providers

3.2.3 Healthcare IoT Start-up Company

3.2.4 Medical Regulatory Bodies

3.2.5 Patient and Beneficiaries

3.3 IoHT Application Scenarios

3.4 IoHT End User Group

3.5 Competitive Landscape of Market

3.6 Emerging Trends of IoT in the Healthcare Industry

3.7 Regional Market Analysis and Adoption Trends

3.8 Regulatory Scenario

3.8.1 ISO Standards

3.8.2 CEN/TC 251

3.8.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

3.8.4 HITECH Act

3.8.5 European Standard Regulation

3.8.6 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act

3.8.7 American Health Care Act

3.8.8 Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act

3.8.9 The MedTech Act

4 IoT in Healthcare Market Outlook and Forecasts

4.1 Global Market Forecasts 2021-2026

4.1.1 Aggregated IoT Healthcare Market

4.1.2 IoT Healthcare Market by Infrastructure

4.1.3 IoT Healthcare Market by Connectivity Tech

4.1.4 IoT Healthcare Market by Organization

4.1.5 IoT Healthcare Market by Application

4.2 Regional Market Forecasts 2021-2026

4.3 Country Analysis and Forecasts 2021-2026

4.3.1 IoT Healthcare Market Share of Leading Ten Countries

5 IoT in Healthcare Devices and Things Market Outlook and Forecasts

5.1 Connected Device Forecasts 2021-2026

5.2 Connected Things and Objects Forecasts 2021-2026

5.3 IoT Powered New Diagnostic Testing Market

5.4 Remote Patient Monitoring Users

6 Company Analysis

6.1 Healthcare Infrastructure Company

6.1.1 Medtronic PLC

6.1.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.1.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.4 IBM Corporation

6.1.5 GE Healthcare

6.1.6 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.7 SAP SE

6.1.8 Honeywell Life Care Solutions

6.1.9 Stanley Healthcare

6.1.10 Cerner Corporation

6.1.11 Proteus Digital Health

6.1.12 AdhereTech Inc.

6.1.13 Google

6.1.14 PhysIQ

6.1.15 Diabetizer GmbH & Co. KG

6.1.16 Apple Inc.

6.1.17 Abbott Laboratories

6.2 Healthcare CRO Company

6.2.1 IQVIA

6.2.2 Covance Inc.

6.2.3 Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

6.2.4 PAREXEL International Corp.

6.2.5 Charles River Laboratories Inc.

6.2.6 ICON PLC

6.2.7 Syneos Health

6.2.8 Medidata Solutions

6.3 Healthcare IoT Start-up Companies

6.3.1 Clinical Service Provider

6.3.2 Sensor and Wearable Solution Provider

6.3.3 Monitoring Solution Provider

6.4 Healthcare IoT Case Studies

6.4.1 Case Study: Boston Children's Hospital and Smarter Healthcare

6.4.2 Case Study: Trident Case Study

6.4.3 Case Study: Maastricht University Medical Center, the Netherlands

6.4.4 Case Study: Implementation and Maintenance of The Telecare System in Slupsk

6.4.5 Case Study: Advanced Process Management in the Lab

6.4.6 Case Study: St. Michael's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

7 Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1 Internet of Healthcare Things

7.1.1 Context Based Patient Care

7.1.2 Enhanced Operational Efficiency with Intelligent Insights

7.1.3 Better Asset Monitoring and Tracking

7.2 Accelerating IoHT

7.3 IoHT Future

