Global Laboratory Software Markets for LIMS, CDS, MSS & Other Informatics Reoport 2019

This report provides market data and insights on market size, regional segmentation, and end-market segmentation, with a five-year projected growth rate for each. The vendor share is included as well. The report also reveals our estimates for the total portion of laboratories around the world that use a LIMS, and how it varies by region and end market.

Information systems are critical to the functioning of analytical and life science instruments and are an important part of the business demand. As experts in instrumentation, crucial insight into the trends affecting software for analytical and life science instruments can be provided. What vendors are marketing, who is winning, how much opportunity is there in the market? These are among the questions answered by the report.

The report also features an analysis of 339 end-users of lab software who took our survey. In this section, customer preferences for the various software types are explored, including supplier distribution & satisfaction, the relative value of key software features, how software is used and serviced differently by region and end market sector, and more.

"The 2019 Market for Laboratory Software LIMS, CDS, MSS & Other Informatics", provides market sizing, vendor share, forecasts and end-user experience for four categories of laboratory software:

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)

Mass Spectrometry Software (MSS)

Bioinformatics/Cheminformatics databases

Key Topics Covered:



Lab software

Technology overview

Recent business activities

Historical market demand (2013-2018)

Market demand (2018-2023)

End-user perspectives of overall lab software usage

Lab software expenditure

Lab software usage & installations

Lab software suppliers distribution

Lab software suppliers satisfaction

Lab software licensing & support

LIMS, ELN, LES & SDMS

Technology overview

Historical market demand (2013-2018)

Market demand (2018-2023)

LIMS demand by product type

LIMS demand by end market

LIMS demand by region

LIMS suppliers market share

End-user perspectives of LIMS preferences & suppliers

LIMS usage & installations

LIMS suppliers distribution

LIMS suppliers satisfaction

LIMS licensing & support

LIMS user proficiency

LIMS importance of features

LIMS user suggested improvements

ELN, LES & SDMS use

Prospective LIMS buyers perspectives

CDS

Technology overview

Historical market demand (2013-2018)

Market demand (2018-2023)

CDS demand by product type

CDS demand by end market

CDS demand by region

CDS suppliers market share

End-user perspectives of CDS preferences & suppliers

CDS usage & installations

CDS suppliers distribution

CDS suppliers satisfaction

CDS licensing & support

CDS user proficiency

CDS importance of features

CDS user suggested improvements

MSS

Technology overview

Historical market demand (2013-2018)

Market demand (2018-2023)

MSS demand by product type

MSS demand by end market

MSS demand by region

MSS suppliers market share

End-user perspectives of MSS preferences & suppliers

MSS usage & installations

MSS suppliers distribution

MSS suppliers satisfaction

MSS licensing & support

MSS user proficiency

MSS importance of features

MSS user suggested improvements

Bioinformatics & cheminformatics

Technology overview

Historical market demand (2013-2018)

Market demand (2018-2023)

Bioinformatics & cheminformatics demand by product type

Bioinformatics & cheminformatics demand by end market

Bioinformatics & cheminformatics demand by region

Bioinformatics & cheminformatics suppliers market share

End-user perspectives of Bioinformatics & cheminformatics preferences & suppliers

Bioinformatics & cheminformatics usage & installations

Bioinformatics & cheminformatics suppliers distribution

Bioinformatics & cheminformatics suppliers satisfaction

Bioinformatics & cheminformatics licensing & support

Bioinformatics & cheminformatics user proficiency

Bioinformatics & cheminformatics importance of features

Bioinformatics & cheminformatics user suggested improvements

