Global Lithography Metrology Equipment Market 2018 Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.51% till 2022

Global lithography metrology equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 7.51% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increase in wafer size. Over the last four decades, the semiconductor industry has witnessed an increase in the size of silicon wafers from 100 mm to 300 mm. The shift to wafers with a larger diameter reduces the cost of manufacturing semiconductor ICs by 20%-25%.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for miniaturized electronic devices. The advent of miniaturized semiconductor components such as ICs is one of the major transformations in the semiconductor industry across the world. The vendors are primarily focusing on developing miniaturized personal electronics that has low power consumption rate.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rapid technological changes. Changes in technology in wafer processing have been always a major challenge faced by vendors in the global lithography metrology equipment market. The semiconductor industry is continuously witnessing certain transitions such as the miniaturization of nodes and increase in wafer sizes in the ultra-large-scale integration (ULSI) fabrication technology.

Key Vendors

Advantest

ASML

Hitachi High-Technologies

KLA-Tencor

Nanometrics

