Global Load Cells Industry
May 20, 2019, 17:08 ET
NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Load Cells in US$ Thousand.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 122 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Flintec Inc.
- FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH
- Interface, Inc.
- KeLi Sensing Technology (Ningbo) Co., LTD.
LOAD CELLS MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Load Cell Technology
An Overview
Benefits
Things that Need Special Attention
Weighing Technology
A Comparative Study with Coriolis Mass Flowmeters
Load Cells Vs Coriolis Mass Flowmeters: A Comparative Analysis
Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growth for Weighing Systems and Load Cells Industry
Table 1: Strengthening GDP Recovery Bodes Well for Favorable Growth of Gears, Drives and Speed Changers: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016 through 2019 by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: World GDP (2016 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Nominal GDP Value by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Investments on Industrial Automation Technologies Builds Conducive Environment for Market Growth
Table 3: Global Industrial Automation Market by Segment (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Factory Automation and Process Automation (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Global Investments in Industrial Automation Equipment (In US$ Billion) by Sector for the Years 2013, 2015 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market Outlook
3. KEY PRODUCT MARKET TRENDS
Product Innovations Keep Market Momentum Intact
New Enclosure Designs Proliferate the Market
A Snapshot of Select IP Ratings for Load Cell Enclosures
Proportion of Various Non-Ferrous Elements in 304 Stainless Steel
Select Innovative Applications of Load Cells
Human-Robot Collaboration
Tidy Dog Toy Box
Desktop Record Cutter
The Muraka
A Review of Recent Product Innovations
Flintec's DSB7 Family of On-Board Load Cells
ADM's PT9011OVL Tool Steel Beam Load Cell
LCM Systems' ATEX/IECEx Certified, Hazardous Area Load Cells
HBM's FIT7A Digital Load Cell
Thames Side's T12 and T12A Single Point Load Cells
Thames Side Sensors' Model T38 High Temperature Load Cell
UTILCELL's Model 490 Load Cell
Rudrra Sensor's RSL Series Tension Load Cell
Thames Side's S-type T Series Load Cells
Load Cells with Hermetical Sealing Come to Fore
Demand for Environmentally Protected Load Cells Remains Intact in Dry Applications
USB Load Cells Make a Cut
Hydrostatic Load Cells Exhibit Steady Progress
Digital Load Cells Gain Prominence in Specialized Applications
Tension and Compression Load Cells Find Adoption in Load Monitoring Applications
Compression Load Cells - Key to Industrial Automation Systems
Hazardous Area Load Cells: The New Flavor
Select Hazardous Elements in Industrial Environments: A Snapshot
Load Cells Featuring Extended Overload Protection Grab Market Attention
Wireless Technology for Load Cells: An Emerging Trend
Load Cells Integrated with Advanced Software Make their Way
Third Party Software Solutions Aim to Penetrate the Market
Replacement Demand Widens Market Prospects
4. SELECT END-USE MARKET TRENDS
Load Cells: Vital Component in Batch Applications
Investments on Load Cells Remain High in Chemical Sector
Construction Materials Manufacturers Depend on Load Cells for Weighing Needs
Metal Industries Rely on Load Cells to Streamline Production Cycle
Load Cells Sense Potential Opportunities in On-Board Weighing Systems
Automotive Manufacturers Prioritize Load Cells for Assembly Efficiency
Key Applications for Load Cells in Automotive Manufacture and Assembly: A Snapshot
Upward Trajectory in Automobiles Production Spurs Market Demand
Table 5: Global Automotive Production Statistics: 2011-2
(in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Global Passenger Cars Production by Top
Countries: 2011-2017 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Global Commercial Vehicle Production by Top
Countries: 2011-2017 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Mining Sector: A Major Consumer of Load Cells
High Tide in Logistics Industries Enthuses Load Cells Market
Expanding Role of Weighing Systems in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Bodes Well for Market Growth
Automation and Miniaturization Open New Medical Device Applications
Load Cells Gain Precedence in Textile Sector
Pulp and Paper Manufacturers Aim to Leverage Proficiency of Load Cells
Tobacco Companies Invest on Load Cells to Augment Process Efficiency
Load Cells Improve Performance of Motorsport Vehicles
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Load Cell: An Introduction
Load Cells in Weighing Systems
Strain Gage-Vital for Load Cell Performance
Types of Load Cells
Single Point Load Cells
Shear Beam Load Cells
Single Ended Shear Beam
Double Ended/Dual Shear Beam
Bending Beam Load Cells
"S" Type Beam Load Cells
Smart/Digital Load Cells
Selection of Load Cell Capacity
Load Cell Measuring Range
Safe Load Limit
Safe Side Load
Ultimate Overload
Load Cell - The Limits to Performance
Static Overload
Shock Overload
Considerations in Selecting a Load Cell
Load Cell Design & Selection
Load Cell Installation
Maintenance of Load Cells
Materials Used in Load Cell Manufacturing
Tool Steel
Stainless Steel
Aluminum
End-User Industries of Load Cells
Diverse Applications of Load Cells
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
HBM, VPG, Rice Lake, and Thames Side: Active Participants in the Global Load Cells Market
Load Cell Vendors Focus on Services Vertical to Widen Revenue Opportunities
Load Cell Manufacturers Fighting it Out with Mass-Produced Products
High-Quality & Cost Efficiency - The Way Out for Customer Retention
Investment on Research and Development - The Success Decider
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
Flintec Inc. (USA)
FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. (USA)
Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH (Germany)
Interface, Inc. (USA)
KeLi Sensing Technology (Ningbo) Co., LTD. (China)
National Scale Technology (USA)
Novatech Measurements Limited (UK)
PCB Piezotronics, Inc. (USA)
Rice Lake Weighing Systems (USA)
Thames Side Sensors Limited (UK)
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (USA)
Yamato Scale Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments Co, Ltd. (ZEMIC) (China)
6.2 Product Launches/Introductions
HBM Launches HBM SP8 Load Cell Weighing Solution
HBM Launches New Z6R Bending Beam Load Cell
Group Four Releases OIML 7000D Certified SPF5 Single Point Load Cell
Flintec Launches RC3D Compression Load Cell
Flintec Launches PC5H, PC6H and PC7H Load Cells
FUTEK Launches LSB205 Miniature S-Beam Jr. Load Cell 2.0
LAUMAS Launches New Compression/Tension Small Size Load Cell
HBM Launches New PW15iA Digital Load Cell
Zemic Launches H2B Miniature Load Cell
Eilersen Launches World's First Hygienic Beam Load Cell
DLM Introduces 500 Tonne Telemetry Shackle Load Cell
Straightpoint Launches Three Tonne Load Cell - StageSafe
PartsPak Launches Yamato® Compatible Load Cells
Thames Side Sensors Releases New T68 S-beam Load Cell
Flintec Launches On Board Vehicle Weighing DSB7 Range of Load Cells
VPG's BLH Nobel Brand Unveils G5 Family of Weighing Instruments
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Thames Side Accredited with ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Additive Rocket Selects FUTEK's LSB200 Jr. Miniature S-Beam Load Cell
Omnidea Uses Zemic S-type Load Cells in Project H.A.W.E.
Rega Selects Zemic Q70 for Novel Stylus Tracking Force Scale
Vishay Precision Group Takes Over Stress-Tek
Rice Lake Weighing Inks Distribution Agreement with Brasil Calibração E Sistemas
VPG's Micro-Measurements Teams Up with Elexsys
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World Historic Review for Load Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World 14-Year Perspective for Load Cells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
US Industrial Weighing Equipment Market - An Insight
High Performance Scales Augment Demand for Load Cells
Improvements in Integrated Circuits Stimulate Demand for Load Cells
Mature Market Compels Manufacturers to Reduce Prices
B.Market Analytics
Table 11: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: The US Historic Review for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.2 Canada
Market Analysis
Table 13: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Canadian Historic Review for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.3 Japan
Market Analysis
Table 15: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Japanese Historic Review for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
An Overview of Industrial Weighing Equipment Market in Europe
Major End-Use Segments for Industrial Weighing Equipment
Food, Dairy and Beverage
Chemicals and Petrochemicals
Industrial Manufacturing
Other Application Sectors
B.Market Analytics
Table 17: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: European Historic Review for Load Cells by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: European 14-Year Perspective for Load Cells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 20: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: French Historic Review for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
Table 22: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: German Historic Review for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 24: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: Italian Historic Review for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
Table 26: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: UK Historic Review for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 28: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: Spanish Historic Review for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
Table 30: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Russian Historic Review for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
Table 32: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Government Investment and Burgeoning Private Sector Buoys Growth
Industrial Growth and Modernization Fuels Demand for Weighing Equipment
Electronic Balances Market in India
B.Market Analytics
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.6 Rest of World
Market Analysis
Table 36: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Rest of World Historic Review for Load Cells Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 122 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 138) The United States (49) Canada (4) Japan (5) Europe (63) - France (3) - Germany (10) - The United Kingdom (27) - Italy (8) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (14) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16) Latin America (1)
Share this article