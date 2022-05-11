Global Luxury Apparels Market Report to 2031 - by Application, Sales Channel, and Age Group

DUBLIN, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Luxury Apparels Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global luxury apparels market size was valued at $71,040.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $278,181.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Luxury apparels depict a certain status symbol of individuals who splurge discretionarily and have high purchasing power. The success of luxury brands is majorly determined by their ability to innovate and perceive the complexities of the Indian market. The latest fashion trend offered by luxury apparel brands has led to increase in popularity among millennials. The rise in disposable income has elevated the consumer lifestyle and shifted their preference towards premium products. Moreover, the escalation in online and web purchasing is likely to supplement the luxury apparels market growth.



Rise in penetration of various online portals in developing regions and increase in number of offers & discounts attract consumers to purchase luxury apparels products through e-commerce channels. Moreover, e-commerce channels have increased consumer reach, owing to which it has evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies.

Furthermore, the e-commerce industry is expected to expand in the future, owing to rapid growth in mobile users in emerging markets. Increase in e-commerce sales, improvements in logistics services, ease in payment options, and facility to enter in new international markets for major brands further boost growth of the luxury apparels market. However, the recent outbreak of coronavirus has significantly impacted the luxury apparels industry along with all stages of supply chain and value chain. It has further affected consumer behavior with regard to purchasing luxury apparels globally.



The luxury apparels market is segmented into application, sales channel, age group, and region. By application, the market is bifurcated into formal wear, sportswear, casual wear, safety apparel and others. By sales channel, it is categorized into supermarkets/hypermarkets, independent retail stores, specialty stores, e-commerce and others.

On the basis of age group, it is classified into geriatric, adult, kids and toddler. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).



The report includes comprehensive analysis of the key players in the luxury apparels market, such as Ralph Lauren Corporation, Christian Dior, Michael Kors, Coach, Inc., Gianni Versace S.P.A., Girogio Armani S.P.A., Nike, Inc., Hermes International, Inc., Tommy Hilfiger USA Inc., and Burberry Group, Inc.



The other prominent players in the luxury apparels industry include Dolce &Gabbana, Fendi, Socit Cartier, Calvin Klein Inc., True Religion, Chanel S.A., and Guess, Inc.



