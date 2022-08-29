Global Mammography Market Analysis Report 2022: Transformational Growth Driven by Disruptive AI Solutions Enhancing Workflow Efficiency and Clinical Decision-Making

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mammography Vendor Profiles and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the global mammography market.

The high prevalence of breast cancer in women has increased the demand for breast cancer screening, which, in turn, heightened the focus on using AI-based solutions for mammography.

AI solutions can reduce results variability among radiologists and improve breast cancer detection rates. They also play a pivotal role in decreasing radiologists' workloads and boosting the affordability and accuracy of breast cancer screening programs.



The study outlines the key trends emerging in the AI and mammography space and profiles notable providers and solutions in three core mammography functions: Image analysis, triage, and clinical decision support.

The study also guides technology vendors in charting their strategic priorities and building new capabilities to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities in the mammography space.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Mammography Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Industry Overview

Scope of Analysis

Need for Routine Mammography

Pivotal Role of AI

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Business Models for AI Solutions

Adoption Curve of AI Solutions by Function

AI Best Practices and Ethical Uses

3. Vendor Analysis

Competitive Landscape: Regional Snapshot

Competitive Landscape: Key Vendors

Vendor Spotlight: Hologic's Genius AIT

Vendor Spotlight: iCAD's Profound AI

Vendor Spotlight: Lunit's INSIGHT

Vendor Spotlight: Densitas's intelliMammo

Vendor Spotlight: RadNet's Saige-Q

Vendor Spotlight: Kheiron's Mia

Vendor Spotlight: ScreenPoint Medical's Transpara

Vendor Spotlight: Therapixel's MammoScreenT

Vendor Spotlight: Volpara Health's Volpara AnalyticsT

Vendor Spotlight: Whiterabbit.ai's WRDensity and WRRisk

Vendor Spotlight: CureMetrix's cmTriageT

Vendor Spotlight: Siemens Healthineers's syngo.Breast Care

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AI Solutions in Population-based Mammography Programs to Decrease Radiologist Burnout and Improve Clinical Outcomes

Growth Opportunity 2: Integrating AI-based solutions with Cloud-based Platforms to Manage Large Amounts of Breast Cancer Data

Growth Opportunity 3: AI Cybersecurity Solutions to Secure the Infrastructure of Breast Imaging Facilities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rzrz91

