Global Managed Print Services Market Report 2022: Integration of Connected Devices With the Internet of Things and Big Data Solutions Present Opportunities

The global managed print services market size reached US$ 38.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 64.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.77% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Managed Print Services Market Trends:

Rapid digitization across the industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), education, healthcare, telecommunication, information technology (IT) and manufacturing, is one of the key factors driving the market growth. For instance, the BFSI industry extensively uses MPS to manage time-consuming record-keeping tasks and optimize the overall printing operations.

Moreover, the increasing requirement for analytics and cloud computing solutions to manage resource utilization in the organizations is providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the implementation of favorable initiatives to minimize paper wastage at workspaces is also contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These innovative technologies provide enhanced mobility and security and streamline business workflows.

Other factors, including the increasing adoption of sustainable solutions for business processes, along with significant improvements in the IT infrastructure, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Type:

Print Management

Device Management

Discovery and Design

Document Imaging

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Small Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare and Education

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

IT and Telecom

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

