Global Managed Print Services Market Report 2022: Integration of Connected Devices With the Internet of Things and Big Data Solutions Present Opportunities

Oct 17, 2022, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Managed Print Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global managed print services market size reached US$ 38.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 64.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.77% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Managed Print Services Market Trends:
Rapid digitization across the industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), education, healthcare, telecommunication, information technology (IT) and manufacturing, is one of the key factors driving the market growth. For instance, the BFSI industry extensively uses MPS to manage time-consuming record-keeping tasks and optimize the overall printing operations.
Moreover, the increasing requirement for analytics and cloud computing solutions to manage resource utilization in the organizations is providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the implementation of favorable initiatives to minimize paper wastage at workspaces is also contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These innovative technologies provide enhanced mobility and security and streamline business workflows.
Other factors, including the increasing adoption of sustainable solutions for business processes, along with significant improvements in the IT infrastructure, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Type:
- Print Management
- Device Management
- Discovery and Design
- Document Imaging
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Medium Enterprises
- Small Enterprises
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
- BFSI
- Government
- Healthcare and Education
- Manufacturing
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- IT and Telecom
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
