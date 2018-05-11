Global Marine Loading Arms Market 2018-2022 with Gardner Denver, JRE, KANON Loading Equipment, Loadtec Engineered Systems, SVT & TechnipFMC Dominating

DUBLIN, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Marine Loading Arms Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global marine loading arms market to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Marine Loading Arms Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is new oil and gas discoveries. According to the IEA, the demand for oil will continue to increase during the next few years as well. This will result in a rise in number of oil and gas exploration activities, which according to our analysts, will be one of the major trends that will gain traction in this global market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in demand for oil and gas globally. The oil and gas industry is one of the largest end-user sectors for the marine loading arms market since the equipment is manufactured and used especially in applications such as the efficient transfer of liquid or gas products from ocean-going supertankers, river barges, and ships.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating raw material prices. The most important factor in deciding the success of a product in the market is its price. The price decides the competitiveness of the market. In the global marine loading arms market, the key raw materials used are steel and stainless steel. Therefore, the price of the product will be directly dependent on the price of the raw material.
Key vendors
- Gardner Denver
- JRE
- KANON Loading Equipment
- Loadtec Engineered Systems
- SVT
- TechnipFMC
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Crude oil
- LG
- IG
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- New oil and gas discoveries
- Advent of motion-recognizing marine loading arm
- Emergence of mobile marine loading arm
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mpkhmz/global_marine?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-marine-loading-arms-market-2018-2022-with-gardner-denver-jre-kanon-loading-equipment-loadtec-engineered-systems-svt--technipfmc-dominating-300646942.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article