Global Marine Loading Arms Market 2018-2022 with Gardner Denver, JRE, KANON Loading Equipment, Loadtec Engineered Systems, SVT & TechnipFMC Dominating

The global marine loading arms market to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Marine Loading Arms Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is new oil and gas discoveries. According to the IEA, the demand for oil will continue to increase during the next few years as well. This will result in a rise in number of oil and gas exploration activities, which according to our analysts, will be one of the major trends that will gain traction in this global market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in demand for oil and gas globally. The oil and gas industry is one of the largest end-user sectors for the marine loading arms market since the equipment is manufactured and used especially in applications such as the efficient transfer of liquid or gas products from ocean-going supertankers, river barges, and ships.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating raw material prices. The most important factor in deciding the success of a product in the market is its price. The price decides the competitiveness of the market. In the global marine loading arms market, the key raw materials used are steel and stainless steel. Therefore, the price of the product will be directly dependent on the price of the raw material.

Key vendors

Gardner Denver

JRE

KANON Loading Equipment

Loadtec Engineered Systems

SVT

TechnipFMC

