Global Market for 3D Printing in Eyewear: From Mass Customization to Smart Glasses

This report analyzes the current market landscape and forecasts the next decade of business opportunities, projecting that AM-specific yearly revenue opportunities in the eyewear industry will amount to $2.26 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20% from 2020. This figure includes revenues generated by three primary AM-industry specific segments: AM hardware, AM materials and AM services. Overall revenues, including 3D capturing eyewear and software as well as all 3D printed applications, will amount to over $5 billion yearly.

The report also provides an unprecedented analysis deep into the revenue opportunities offered by the global eyewear segment, reflecting advancements in all three key segments where 3D printing technologies are impacting footwear production: prototyping, tooling and final parts. The report also provides an updated analysis of how AM hardware, AM materials, AM service and AM software are impacted by the evolving eyewear industry scenario.

A full geographic breakdown and localized forecast of the eyewear AM market, for each key segment (hardware, materials, applications) is provided.

All key operators in this segment have been identified and classified, all major technologies and all AM material classes have been analyzed for their potential on eyewear part production in order to assess the associated revenue opportunities from all angles. Key stakeholders highlighted include: Materialise, EOS, HP, BASF, Luxexcel, HOYA, Luxottica, Safilo, Facebook and dozens of startups and design studios.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Digitalizing the Eyewear Industry

1.1 Why the Eyewear Industry Manufacturing and Business Model Is Unsustainable

1.2 Key Drivers for Adoption of AM in Eyewear Manufacturing

1.3 Factors Limiting Adoption of AM in Eyewear Manufacturing

1.4 A Summary of Technologies and Materials for 3D Printed Eyewear

1.5 Total Ten-year Global Market Outlook for 3D- Printed Eyewear

1.6 About the Methodology Used in this Report

1.7 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Two: AM Hardware, Materials for the Eyewear Industry

2.1 Polymer 3D Printing Hardware for Eyewear Manufacturing

2.2 Metal 3D Printing Hardware for Eyewear Production

2.3 Ten-year AM Hardware Forecast in the Eyewear Industry

2.4 AM Materials for Eyewear Production

2.5 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Three: AM Services and Face Capturing Tools in the Mass Customized Eyewear Industry

3.1 AM Services for Eyewear Designers

3.2 Scanning Technologies and 3D Capturing Software/Apps

3.3 Design Software for Custom Eyewear

3.4 The Business Opportunity for Eyewear Mass Customized Software and Devices

3.5 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Four: 3D Printing Applications for the Eyewear Industry

4.1 Transitioning to Digital Eyewear Products Through Additive Manufacturing

4.2 Quantifying the Opportunity for 3D-printed Eyewear Applications

4.3 Forecast of All Printed Parts in the End-to-end Eyewear Production Cycle

4.4 Additive Manufacturing for Eyewear Prototypes by Technology

4.5 Additive Manufacturing for Tooling in the Eyewear Industry (Indirect Production) by Technology

4.6 Additive Manufacturing of Final Parts in Eyewear (Direct Production) by Technology

4.7 Key Points from this Chapter





Companies Mentioned



BASF

EOS

Facebook

HOYA

HP

Luxexcel

Luxottica

Materialise

Safilo

Skelmet

Yuniku

