Global Medical Sensors Market to Reach $20,747.4 Million by 2031: Increasing Adoption of Smart Sensors in Medical Facilities Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Sensors Market 2021-2031 by Mechanism, Product Type, Application, Procedure, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical sensors market will reach $20,747.4 million by 2031, growing by 9.6% annually over 2021-2031.
The market is driven by the increasing adoption of smart sensors in medical facilities, rising incidents of chronic diseases along with the growing elderly population, emerging IoT-based medical devices, burgeoning expenditure on healthcare, and the accelerating demand for wearable devices such as ventilators amid COVID-19.
This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global medical sensors market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global medical sensors market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Mechanism, Product Type, Application, Procedure, End User, and Region.
Based on Mechanism, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Physical Sensors
- Biomedical Sensors
- Chemical Sensors
Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Force Sensors
- Airflow Sensors
- Pressure Sensors
- Temperature Sensors
- Humidity Sensors
- Motion Sensors
- Image Sensors
- Other Product Types
By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Diagnostics & Imaging
- Patient Monitoring
- Medical Implants & Endoscopy
- Wellness & Fitness
- Other Applications
By Procedure, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Noninvasive Medical Procedures
- Minimally Invasive Medical Procedures
- Invasive Medical Procedures
By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Home Care Centers
- Assisted Living Facilities
- Other End Users
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)
