Global Medical Supply Delivery Service Markets, 2020-2027 - Increasing Implementation of Drone-Based Technology to Deliver Medical Supplies at the Time of the COVID-19

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Supply Delivery Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, by Mode Of Service (Courier, Drone), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical supply delivery service market size is expected to reach USD 96.6 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.



The increasing need for quick and secure transportation of samples and specimens for testing and reducing logistics costs are some of the major factors driving the market.



Based on the application, the medical supplies segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to the increasing need for faster delivery of medicines required at the time of natural calamities and emergencies. On the other hand, the emergency services segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for ambulance drones to deliver various drugs and devices in emergencies. For instance, in September 2018, Bloodstream used drone-based transportation to transform and revolutionize the supply of blood, vaccines, anti-snake venom, emergency medicines, and defibrillators in rural areas.



In 2019, the courier delivery segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the market. The rising demand for courier services to transport lab specimens, paperwork, prescription medications, lab work, infusion medicine, and equipment are driving the market growth. On the other hand, drones delivery segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment, owing to the rising adoption of drones to transport blood and blood components during emergencies and disease outbreaks.



Based on end-user, pharmaceutical and medical device companies accounted for the largest revenue share of 24.8% in 2019. This is attributable to the growing demand for safer transport of drugs and life-saving medical devices during outbreaks and emergencies. On the other hand, the blood bank segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the increasing need to ensure the safe and timely delivery of blood and blood components.



In 2019, North America dominated the market owing to the rise in the demand for fast and cost-efficient delivery of medical supplies throughout the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing infrastructure investments and increasing implementation of drone-based technology to deliver medical supplies at the time of the COVID-19 outbreak in developing countries.



Medical Supply Delivery Service Market Report Highlights

The medical supplies application segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 34.9% in 2019, owing to the increasing demand for third-party logistics to deliver medical supplies to healthcare providers.

The courier delivery segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to increasing adoption of courier services for transportation of sensitive healthcare items safely, securely, and on time.

The pharmaceutical and medical device companies segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to increasing demand for drugs and respiratory devices amid COVID-19 pandemic.

North America dominated the market in 2019 owing to the increasing adoption of drones and healthcare logistic services to transport healthcare supplies in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List to Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights

2.4 Medical Supplies Delivery Services Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Medical Supplies Delivery Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4 Medical Supplies Delivery Services Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1 Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.4.2 PESTL Analysis



Chapter 4 Medical Supplies Delivery Services Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

4.2 Company Market Position Analysis (Geographic Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Alliance, and Industry Experience)

4.3 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2019

4.4 Synergy Analysis: Major Deals and Strategic Alliances



Chapter 5 Medical Supplies Delivery Services Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Segment Dashboard

5.2 Medical Supplies Delivery Services Market: Application Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2019 & 2027

5.3 Medical Supplies

5.3.1 Medical supplies market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.4 Drugs Supplies

5.5 Emergency Services

5.6 Lab Specimens & Reports



Chapter 6 Medical Supplies Delivery Services Market: Mode of Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Medical Supplies Delivery Services Market: Mode of Service Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027, USD Million

6.2 Courier Delivery

6.2.1 Courier delivery market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.3 Drone Delivery



Chapter 7 Medical Supplies Delivery Services Market: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Medical Supplies Delivery Services Market: End-user Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027, USD Million

7.2 Hospitals

7.2.1 Hospitals market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

7.3 Clinics

7.4 Diagnostic Laboratories

7.5 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies

7.6 Blood Banks

7.7 Public Health Departments



Chapter 8 Medical Supplies Delivery Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Application, Mode of Service, and End-User



Chapter 9 Medical supplies delivery services Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis

9.1 Company overview

9.2 Financial performance

9.3 Product benchmarking

9.4 Strategic initiatives

DHL

UPS

Agility

LogistiCare Solutions, LLC

FedEx Corporation

CEVA Logistics

The Wing

International SOS

Matternet

Zipline

Flirtey

Swoop Aero

