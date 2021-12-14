Global Medtech Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) Analysis Report 2021: Robotic Surgical Innovations Witness a Huge Surge & Increased Acquisitions to Enhance Connected Care Capabilities

Dec 14, 2021, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medtech Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines the different mergers and acquisitions in the medtech industry, analyses the trends driving them, and identifies the growth opportunities for the next few years.
The healthcare industry has been adapting to changes induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Medtech, for its part, has been pursuing mergers and acquisitions (M&As) to implement reforms and help the industry recover.
Companies in the traditional clinical segments in medtech, such as orthopedics, cardiology, ear, nose, and throat (ENT), wound care, urology, and respiratory care, registered several notable acquisitions and signed a number of deals with companies in emerging segments like women's health, connectivity solutions, home-based care, infection prevention, patient monitoring, and integrated operating room (OR).
Acquisitions have become the preferred way for companies to include new technologies, capabilities, or solutions to their existing product portfolios.
Some companies made acquisitions to expand their presence in different regions or segments. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic led some companies that were struggling to reduce debt or recover losses to make certain divestitures.
Several companies also made divestitures to focus on the company's organic growth or invest in robotic surgery, a key disruptive technology.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Medtech Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As)
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Medtech M&As
- Scope of Analysis
- Global M&As Segmentation
- Important Definitions
- Growth Drivers for Medtech M&As
- Growth Restraints for Medtech M&As
- How is the Medtech Industry Evolving with M&As?
- Global Medtech M&As Scenario Analysis
- Tidal Wave of Merger Filings - Overwhelmed FTC Announces That it May Challenge Some Mergers Later
Medtech Mergers & Acquisitions
- Number of Acquisitions and Deal Sizes Between January 2019 and August 2021
- Acquisitions by Medtech Segments
- Deals Investment Amount from Medtech Acquisitions
- Reasons for Medtech Acquisitions
- Medtech Acquisitions Deal Analysis
- Top 5 Trends in Medtech Investments - Acquisitions
- Impact of Acquisitions on the Ecosystem
Medtech Divestitures
- Number of Divestitures and Deal Sizes
- Divestitures Number by Segments
- Divestitures by Deal Size and Segments
- Reasons for Medtech Divestitures
- Medtech Divestitures Deal Analysis
- Top 5 Trends in Medtech Investments - Divestitures
Profiling of Top 5 Medtech Deals
- Baxter Acquires Hill-Rom to Integrate Connected Care with its Existing Portfolio of Dialysis Technology and Infusion Pumps
- STERIS Acquires Cantel to Enhance its Infection Prevention Portfolio, and J&J Divests its ASP to Fortive Corporation to Focus on its Organic Growth
- 3M Acquires Acelity to Strengthen its Advanced Wound Care Position, and Siemens Healthineers Acquires Varian Medical to Provide All-comprehensive Cancer Care
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Robotic Surgical Innovations Witness a Huge Surge, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2: Increased Acquisitions to Enhance Connected Care Capabilities, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 3: Pandemic-induced Transformation in the Medtech Industry Accelerates the Innovation and Adoption of Digital Solutions, 2020
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wdbwvh
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article