Global Microfluidic Chips Market 2018-2022 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.22%

The global Microfluidic Chips market to grow at a CAGR of 12.22% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Microfluidic Chips market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

A microfluidic chip is defined as a set of microchannels that are etched into materials. To achieve different features such as mix, pump, and sort, the microchannels are connected as per the desired feature. The chip is then connected to the external environment through a series of inputs and outputs that are pierced at the interface.

According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is Increasing requirements for precision medicine. One trend that is affecting the market is increasing applications of paper microfluidic analytics. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is changes in the properties of the fluid at a microscopic level.



Key vendors

Agilent Technologies

Fluidigm

Fluigent

MicruX Fluidic

908 Devices



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Clinical and veterinary diagnostics



Pharmaceutical and life science research

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SUBSTRATE

Segmentation by substrate

Comparison by substrate

Polymers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Ceramics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by substrate

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing applications of paper microfluidic analytics

Introduction of soft robots

Increasing penetration of MTPs

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6fr2t9/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-microfluidic-chips-market-2018-2022---market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-1222-300625573.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

