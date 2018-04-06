Global Microfluidic Chips Market 2018-2022 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.22%

DUBLIN, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global Microfluidic Chips market to grow at a CAGR of 12.22% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Microfluidic Chips market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
A microfluidic chip is defined as a set of microchannels that are etched into materials. To achieve different features such as mix, pump, and sort, the microchannels are connected as per the desired feature. The chip is then connected to the external environment through a series of inputs and outputs that are pierced at the interface.
According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is Increasing requirements for precision medicine. One trend that is affecting the market is increasing applications of paper microfluidic analytics. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is changes in the properties of the fluid at a microscopic level.
Key vendors
- Agilent Technologies
- Fluidigm
- Fluigent
- MicruX Fluidic
- 908 Devices
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Clinical and veterinary diagnostics
- Pharmaceutical and life science research
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SUBSTRATE
- Segmentation by substrate
- Comparison by substrate
- Polymers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Ceramics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by substrate
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing applications of paper microfluidic analytics
- Introduction of soft robots
- Increasing penetration of MTPs
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
