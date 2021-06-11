Global Mineral Wool Ceiling Tiles Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity & Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mineral Wool Ceiling Tiles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mineral wool ceiling tiles market reached a value of US$ 10.5 Billion in 2020. Mineral wool ceiling tiles refer to high-grade interior decorative material, containing mineral wool fiber as the main raw material. They can be produced in a wide range of sizes, thicknesses, finished faces and densities, depending upon the performance and specification required. These tiles are used in offices, schools, hospitals, retail units, etc.

Mineral wool ceiling tiles offer several advantages over competing products and have numerous performance characteristics including fire resistance, sound insulation, light reflectance, physical strength and durability. Over the past several years, the market for mineral wool ceiling tiles has witnessed a strong growth, thereby representing the biggest segment of the global ceiling tiles industry. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global mineral wool ceiling tiles market to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.



Global Mineral Wool Ceiling Tiles Market Drivers:

Mineral wool ceiling tiles do not pose any threat to the environment or health as they are free from formaldehyde and other harmful substances. These tiles are recyclable, inhibit fungal and bacterial infection, and do not emit volatile organic compounds. Moreover, waste mineral wool can also act as a substitute for primary mineral wool for manufacturing such tiles. The use of waste fiber reduces the environmental impact caused by the production of virgin alternatives and avoids the material going to landfill.

In recent years, the consumers have started to incline towards stylish and less expensive false ceiling options which, in turn, has contributed to the demand for mineral wool ceiling tiles. False ceilings enhance aesthetics, provide interiors a luxurious look and expand the variety of lighting fixtures.

Mounting disposable incomes coupled with rising living standards has enabled the consumers to opt for luxurious housing projects and other infrastructural developments. This has further spurred the demand for mineral wool ceiling tiles across both the residential and non-residential sectors.

Simplified installation processes due to various technological advancements have led the manufacturers to provide perfect alignment and optimum finish to the end-consumers. Some of the instances of installation systems are exposed demountable systems, concealed- and semi-concealed demountable systems, click fastening systems, parallel and cross pan grid, clear spanning, and acoustic baffle systems.

Competitive Landscape:



The market is fragmented with the presence of numerous unorganized manufacturers operating in the market.

Some of the major players include:

SAS International Ltd.

ROCKFON

USG Corporation

Knauf Gips KG

Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Ceiling Tiles Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Forecast

5.6 Key Players



6 Global Mineral Wool Ceiling Tiles Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Market Breakup by Region

6.5 Market Breakup by Application

6.6 Market Forecast

6.7 Price Analysis

6.7.1 Key Price Indicators

6.7.2 Price Structure

6.7.2 Margin Analysis

6.8 SWOT Analysis

6.8.1 Overview

6.8.2 Strengths

6.8.3 Weaknesses

6.8.4 Opportunities

6.8.5 Threats

6.9 Value Chain Analysis

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Pre-Processing of Raw Materials

6.9.3 Manufacturing

6.9.4 Distribution

6.9.5 Exports

6.9.6 Retailers

6.9.7 End-Users

6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.10.1 Overview

6.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.10.4 Degree of Competition

6.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



7 Performance of Key Regions

7.1 North America

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market by Application

8.1 Residential

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Non-Residential

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Mineral Wool Ceiling Tiles Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Layout

11.4 Plant Machinery

11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.7 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Other Capital Investments



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles

