Global Mosquito Repellent Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mosquito Repellent Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Product Type (Coils, Liquid Vaporizers, Sprays, Mats, Creams and Oil, Others), Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mosquito repellent market is forecasted to reach USD 4827.41 Million in the year 2020.

Increasing consumer health awareness coupled with a surge in mosquito-borne disease, such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya has propelled demand for mosquito repellents globally. Mosquito repellent is a type of chemical substance that is applied to the skin, clothes, or other surfaces to avoid mosquito bites. These are generally available in the form of aerosols, creams, sticks, repellent fabrics, pump sprays, and liquids.

Availability of various mosquito repellents including coils, vaporizing mats, aerosols and insecticide-impregnated curtains supported by burgeoning demand arising for creams and oil that are applied to exposed skin or clothing to protect against mosquito, sandfly and tick bites, has been estimated to accelerate the mosquito repellents market growth in future.

Moreover, changing climatic conditions, such as rainfall patterns, temperature and humidity, affect the number and survival rate of mosquitoes and some other vectors coupled with growing number of cases related to diseases including Dengue, Malaria, Japanese Encephalitis, among others will be boosting the market for mosquito repellents during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region dominates the mosquito repellent market. Market growth in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the high population density and prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases in countries such as China, India, Japan and Indonesia.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Godrej, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc, Spectrum Brands, Reckitt Benckiser, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Dabur, Jyothy Laboratories, Enesis Group, Coghlans, and Quantum Health) are also presented in detail.

