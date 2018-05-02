NEW YORK, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Motorcycle Connected Helmet



Motorcycle connected helmet is a device that provides the rider with information on traffic, rear view, and infotainment along with the attributes of safety and connectivity while riding. This helmet also enables communication with other riders.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04259408



Technavio's analysts forecast the global motorcycle connected helmet market to grow at a CAGR of 20.57% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global motorcycle connected helmet market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Dainese

• Schuberth

• Sena Technologies

• SHOEI

• UCLEAR Digital



Market driver

• Rising motorcycle accidents are driving the adoption of advanced connected helmets

Market challenge

• High cost of connected helmet technology

Market trend

• Development of smart connected helmet, which integrates health and wellness features

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



