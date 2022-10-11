DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "N95 Masks - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global N95 Masks Market to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2026

The growth in the global N95 masks market has traditionally been impacted by serious emergency health conditions and periodic pandemic outbreaks. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an exponential global demand for personal protective equipment (PPE).

The deadly coronavirus infected millions of people worldwide leading to hundred-thousands of deaths. In such grave circumstances, it became extremely important for healthcare manufacturers to develop highly advanced PPE products that helped prevent the transmission of COVID-19. The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in an enormous demand for N95 masks as an effective measure to prevent spread of the infection.

As conventional medical masks hold limited effectiveness against viruses such as COVID-19, medical institutions and healthcare organizations are recommending the use of N95 masks capable of filtering around 95% of materials. N95 masks are a part of the personal protective gear and protect users from airborne particles or liquids contaminating the face. Some of the other masks that are oil-proof include R99 and P100 capable of filtering at least 99% and 99.97% of airborne particles, respectively. N95 masks with replaceable filters offer protection for a longer period. These benefits of N95 masks make them a suitable option to limit the spread of COVID-19.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for N95 Masks estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% over the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $2 Billion by 2026

The N95 Masks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 29.54% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 20.7% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.1% and 19.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured):

3M Company

Company Alpha Pro Tech Inc.

Ansell ltd

Cambridge Mask Co

Cardinal Health, Inc

Honeywell International Inc

JIANGSU TEYIN IMP. & EXP. CO., LTD

TEYIN IMP. & EXP. CO., LTD Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc

Makrite

Moldex-Metric, Inc

Prestige Ameritech

Reckitt Benckiser

Shanghai Dasheng

The Gerson Company

Vogmask

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Cases of Respiratory Infections & Rising Pollution Fuel Demand

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air Pollution

Increase in Demand for Face Masks amid Covid-19 Leads to Innovative Designs

The Solution to Future N95 Shortages

3D Printed Mask Shields Extend Life of N95 Mask

Rise in Number of Surgeries and Hospital Acquired Infections Boost Demand

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

