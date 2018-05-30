Global Nacelle-mounted LIDAR Systems Market for Wind Industry 2018-2022

NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Nacelle-Mounted LIDAR Systems Market for Wind Industry



A nacelle-mounted light detection and ranging (LIDAR) system is a remote-sensing device that is used in the wind industry for measuring the wind curve measurements. It is considered as a potential alternative for the met mast, a tool used for reducing the uncertainties in the annual energy production (AEP), which reduces the operational and maintenance costs and helps in the optimization of the turbine performance.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global nacelle-mounted LIDAR systems market for wind industry to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global nacelle-mounted LIDAR systems market for wind industry. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of nacelle-mounted LIDAR systems market for wind industry.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, nacelle-mounted LIDAR systems market for wind industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• John Wood Group

• Leosphere

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Windar Photonics

• ZephIR Lidar



Market driver

• Increase in the hub height



Market challenge

• High cost of implementation



Market trend

• Need for sustainable energy and the increasing focus on energy security



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



