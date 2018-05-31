Global Nacelle-mounted LIDAR Systems Market for Wind Industry 2018-2022: Key Vendors are John Wood Group, Leosphere, Mitsubishi Electric, Windar Photonics & ZephIR Lidar

The global nacelle-mounted LIDAR systems market for wind industry to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Nacelle-mounted LIDAR systems market for wind industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

A nacelle-mounted light detection and ranging (LIDAR) system is a remote-sensing device that is used in the wind industry for measuring the wind curve measurements. It is considered as a potential alternative for the met mast, a tool used for reducing the uncertainties in the annual energy production (AEP), which reduces the operational and maintenance costs and helps in the optimization of the turbine performance.

One trend affecting this market is the need for sustainable energy and the increasing focus on energy security. The world is highly dependent on fossil fuels right from power generation to generating heat for motive force. Population across the world is growing. This has resulted in a rise in industrial and economic activities, which has increased the electricity generation.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increase in the hub height. Unlike the conventional power generation from fossil fuels, generating electricity from wind is highly dependent on meteorological conditions. Wind assessment is carried out to quantify the wind's speed and direction, the temperature, and several other factors, all of which have an impact on the power that is generated from the wind turbine.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the functional issues associated with nacelle-mounted LIDAR systems. Nacelle-mounted LIDAR systems are used as an alternative to power curve verification and are easier to be deployed when compared to met mast towers. However, the installation and calibration of the LIDAR system on top of the nacelle remain challenging.

Key vendors

John Wood Group

Leosphere

Mitsubishi Electric

Windar Photonics

ZephIR Lidar

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Offshore - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Onshore - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Need for sustainable energy and the increasing focus on energy security

Increase in the number of offshore wind installations

Increasing investments in renewable energy

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

John Wood Group

Leosphere

Mitsubishi Electric

Windar Photonics

ZephIR Lidar



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ccbhbs/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-nacelle-mounted-lidar-systems-market-for-wind-industry-2018-2022-key-vendors-are-john-wood-group-leosphere-mitsubishi-electric-windar-photonics--zephir-lidar-300656640.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

