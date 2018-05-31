Global Nacelle-mounted LIDAR Systems Market for Wind Industry 2018-2022: Key Vendors are John Wood Group, Leosphere, Mitsubishi Electric, Windar Photonics & ZephIR Lidar

DUBLIN, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Nacelle-mounted LIDAR Systems Market for Wind Industry 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nacelle-mounted LIDAR systems market for wind industry to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Nacelle-mounted LIDAR systems market for wind industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
A nacelle-mounted light detection and ranging (LIDAR) system is a remote-sensing device that is used in the wind industry for measuring the wind curve measurements. It is considered as a potential alternative for the met mast, a tool used for reducing the uncertainties in the annual energy production (AEP), which reduces the operational and maintenance costs and helps in the optimization of the turbine performance.
One trend affecting this market is the need for sustainable energy and the increasing focus on energy security. The world is highly dependent on fossil fuels right from power generation to generating heat for motive force. Population across the world is growing. This has resulted in a rise in industrial and economic activities, which has increased the electricity generation.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increase in the hub height. Unlike the conventional power generation from fossil fuels, generating electricity from wind is highly dependent on meteorological conditions. Wind assessment is carried out to quantify the wind's speed and direction, the temperature, and several other factors, all of which have an impact on the power that is generated from the wind turbine.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the functional issues associated with nacelle-mounted LIDAR systems. Nacelle-mounted LIDAR systems are used as an alternative to power curve verification and are easier to be deployed when compared to met mast towers. However, the installation and calibration of the LIDAR system on top of the nacelle remain challenging.
Key vendors
- John Wood Group
- Leosphere
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Windar Photonics
- ZephIR Lidar
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Offshore - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Onshore - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Need for sustainable energy and the increasing focus on energy security
- Increase in the number of offshore wind installations
- Increasing investments in renewable energy
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- John Wood Group
- Leosphere
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Windar Photonics
- ZephIR Lidar
