Global Nasal Cannula Market Report 2021-2028

The global nasal cannula market size is expected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2028.

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2928. The rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases and the growing geriatric population contribute majorly to the growth of the market. The lifestyle changes, rising percentage of smokers, climatic conditions, and the increasing air pollution attributes majorly to the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases.



Moreover, the current Covid-19 pandemic has further propelled the demand for medical device worldwide. The surge in the adoption of the single-use nasal cannula was prevalent in all the settings, including hospitals, home settings, and care centers.

Furthermore, the medical device witnessed a surge in demand during the pandemic facilitating oxygen delivery in all settings, including hospitals and home care.



The development in the medical device by different key players of the market has further propelled the adoption due to innovation in the nasal cannulas to provide more flexibility and comfort to the patients. The recent developments in high-flow nasal cannula facilitate expanding the usage at low-level healthcare settings or home use leading to further market growth.



Nasal Cannula Market Report Highlights

The low flow nasal cannula segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases, the low cost of the cannula, and Covid-19 impact

The plastic material segment dominated the market in 2020 in terms of revenue share owing to the higher adoption due to low cost and variations available in the market

The hospital segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the increasing adoption of the high-flow nasal cannula and the developments made to expand the usage and scope in various indication treatments

On the other hand, the growing geriatric population and the patients with long-term respiratory distress are expected to support the growth of the long term care center segment

In 2020, North America held the highest share in the market owing to the rise in the occurrence of respiratory diseases such as COPD and asthma, and growth in the local and international manufacturers facilitating swift availability of the medical device at low cost

held the highest share in the market owing to the rise in the occurrence of respiratory diseases such as COPD and asthma, and growth in the local and international manufacturers facilitating swift availability of the medical device at low cost In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising geriatric population and prevalence of respiratory diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rise in the local manufacturers

