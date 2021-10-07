Global Nasal Cannula Market Report 2021-2028

Oct 07, 2021, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nasal Cannula Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nasal cannula market size is expected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2028.
The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2928. The rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases and the growing geriatric population contribute majorly to the growth of the market. The lifestyle changes, rising percentage of smokers, climatic conditions, and the increasing air pollution attributes majorly to the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases.
Moreover, the current Covid-19 pandemic has further propelled the demand for medical device worldwide. The surge in the adoption of the single-use nasal cannula was prevalent in all the settings, including hospitals, home settings, and care centers.
Furthermore, the medical device witnessed a surge in demand during the pandemic facilitating oxygen delivery in all settings, including hospitals and home care.
The development in the medical device by different key players of the market has further propelled the adoption due to innovation in the nasal cannulas to provide more flexibility and comfort to the patients. The recent developments in high-flow nasal cannula facilitate expanding the usage at low-level healthcare settings or home use leading to further market growth.
Nasal Cannula Market Report Highlights
- The low flow nasal cannula segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases, the low cost of the cannula, and Covid-19 impact
- The plastic material segment dominated the market in 2020 in terms of revenue share owing to the higher adoption due to low cost and variations available in the market
- The hospital segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the increasing adoption of the high-flow nasal cannula and the developments made to expand the usage and scope in various indication treatments
- On the other hand, the growing geriatric population and the patients with long-term respiratory distress are expected to support the growth of the long term care center segment
- In 2020, North America held the highest share in the market owing to the rise in the occurrence of respiratory diseases such as COPD and asthma, and growth in the local and international manufacturers facilitating swift availability of the medical device at low cost
- In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising geriatric population and prevalence of respiratory diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rise in the local manufacturers
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Report Scope and Objectives
Chapter 2 Methodology
Chapter 3 Executive Summary
3.1 Market Outlook
3.2 Segment Outlook
3.3 Competitive Insights
3.4 Nasal Cannula Market Outlook, 2020
Chapter 4 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
4.1 Market Lineage Outlook
4.1.1 Ancillary Market Outlook
4.2 Nasal Cannula Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Market Driver Analysis
4.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic Respiratory Diseases
4.2.1.2 Growing Geriatric Population
4.2.1.3 Supportive Government Initiatives & Growth In Healthcare Expenditure
4.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis
4.2.2.1 Uncertain Regulatory Framework
4.3 Nasal Cannula Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools
4.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
4.5 Impact Of Covid-19 On Nasal Cannula Market
Chapter 5 Nasal Cannula Market: Type Analysis
5.1 Nasal Cannula Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.2 Nasal Cannula Type Market: Segment Dashboard:
5.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2016 To 2028 For The Type Segment
5.3.1 Low Flow Nasal Cannula
5.3.2 High Flow Nasal Cannula
Chapter 6 Nasal Cannula Market: Material Analysis
6.1 Nasal Cannula Material Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
6.2 Nasal Cannula Material Market: Segment Dashboard
6.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2016 To 2028 For The Material Segment
6.3.1 Plastic
6.3.2 Silicone
Chapter 7 Nasal Cannula Market: End Use Analysis
7.1 Nasal Cannula End Use Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
7.2 Nasal Cannula End Use Market: Segment Dashboard
7.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2016 To 2028 For The End Use Segment
7.3.1 Hospitals
7.3.2 Ambulatory Healthcare Services
7.3.3 Long Term Care Centers
Chapter 8 Nasal Cannula Market: Regional Analysis
8.1 Nasal Cannula Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
8.2 Regional Market Snapshot
Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis
9.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
9.2 Company Market Position Analysis
9.3 Company Profiles
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.
- Besmed Health Business Corp.
- Drive Devilbiss International
- Fairmont Medical
- Fisher And Paykel Healthcare Limited
- Flexicare Medical Ltd
- Resmed Inc.
- Salter Labs
- Sunset Healthcare Solutions Inc
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Vapotherm Inc.
- Well Lead Medical Co. Ltd.
