Global Natural Colorants Market 2018-2022

Natural colorants are colorants obtained from natural sources, including fruit juices, vegetables, and plants. These colorants can be termed as the synthetic equivalents of the naturally occurring materials. They are mainly used by the food and beverage industry in baby foods, dairy products, snacks, confectioneries, breakfast cereals, and soft drinks.







Technavio's analysts forecast the global natural colorants market to grow at a CAGR of 7.34% during the period 2018-2022.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Key vendors



• BASF



• Cargill



• Chr. Hansen Holding



• Kerry Group



• Naturex



• Sensient Technologies Corporation







Market driver



• Stringent regulations on food ingredients



Market challenge



• High prices of natural colorants



Market trend



• Rise in number of color shades for natural colorants



Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?







