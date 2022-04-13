Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market Forecasts 2024-2031: Increase in Adoption of Personalized Medicine to Tailor Patient's Treatment on an Individual Level

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market: Focus on Approach, Line of Therapy, Type, Application, Treatment Strategy, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The neoantigen cancer vaccine market is projected to reach $1,988.5 million by 2031 from $35.5 million in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 77.73%.

The neoantigen cancer vaccine market is expected to generate $35.5 million in revenue in 2024, owing to the expected launch of the first neoantigen vaccine, DC vaccine in the market.

The neoantigen cancer vaccine market growth has been primarily attributed to major drivers in this market, such as rising prevalence of cancers, increasing adoption of personalized medicine to tailor patient's treatment on an individual level, and significant external funding for executing research and development exercises. However, significant challenges are restraining the market growth. These challenges include the expected higher cost of personalized cancer vaccines, hurdles in clinical development, and payer uncertainty and outcome-based pricing.

Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Global Prevalence of Cancer

Increase in Adoption of Personalized Medicine to Tailor Patient's Treatment on an Individual Level

Significant External Funding for Executing Research and Development Exercise

Market Challenges

Higher Cost of Personalized Cancer Vaccines

Hurdles in Clinical Development and Optimization Process

Uncertain Reimbursement Scenario

Payer Uncertainty and Outcome-Based Pricing

High Capital Requirement Hampering the Expansion of Global Reach

Market Opportunities

Treatment Gaps

Reduced Turnaround Time and Cost

Partnerships and Collaboration between Various Healthcare Stakeholders

Data Analytics

Market Report Coverage - Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine

Market Segmentation

Product Type - Personalized and Off-the-Shelf

Type of Neovaccine - Nucleic Acid Vaccine, Peptide Vaccine, and Dendritic Cell-Based Vaccine

Therapeutic Specialty - Lung Cancer, Urinary System Cancer, Melanoma, Liver Cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, and Blood and Bone Marrow Cancer

Line of Therapy - First Line, Second Line, and Later Lines

Regional Segmentation

North America - U.S. and Canada

- U.S. and Europe - Germany , U.K., France , Italy , and Spain

- , U.K., , , and Asia-Pacific and Middle East - China, Australia , Japan , South Korea , and Israel

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global neoantigen cancer vaccines market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in emerging trends within the global neoantigen cancer vaccines market?

What key development strategies are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for neoantigen cancer vaccines?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global neoantigen cancer vaccines market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?

What are the current treatment gaps, and how neovaccines are expected to fill these gaps?

What are the unmet needs in the global neoantigen cancer vaccine market?

Pipeline Segmentation

The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented based on product type into personalized and off-the-shelf neovaccines.

The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented based on disease/application into lung cancer, urinary system cancer, melanoma, liver cancer, head and neck cancer, and blood and bone marrow cancer.

The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented based on type of neovaccine into nucleic acid vaccine, peptide vaccine, and dendritic cell vaccine.

The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented based on line of therapy into first, second, and later lines therapy.

The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented based on development phase into Phase I, II, and III.

The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented on the basis of route-of-administration into intradermal, subcutaneous, and intramuscular administrations.

Company Profiles

Moderna Therapeutics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

AstraZeneca plc

Agenus

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Advaxis

Medigene

Neon Therapeutics

Genocea Biosciences

Immunovative Therapies

Gritstone Oncology

Nouscom

NantBioScience

Immunovaccine

BioLineRx

Geneos Therapeutics

