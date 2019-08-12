Global NPK Fertilizers Market Report 2019-2023
Aug 12, 2019, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NPK Fertilizers (feed-grade & food-grade) Market by Application (Bakery Products, Meat & Meat Products, Dairy Products, & Beverages), Form (Powder, Liquid, & Others), Type (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium, & Others), & Region-Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global NPK fertilizers (food-grade) market was valued at USD 2.31 billion in 2017. It is projected to reach USD 2.90 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018.
For the purpose of this study, the market size of NPK fertilizers (feed-grade) and NPK fertilizers (feedgrade) are studied as a separate market. NPK fertilizers (feed-grade & food-grade) are different component grades of nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, secondary nutrients, and micronutrients used in the food and feed industries, separately.
The growth of the NPK fertilizers (feed-grade and food-grade) market is primarily triggered by the rising consumption of meat & dairy products around the globe along with the high threat of diseases in livestock, and the rising awareness about the quality of feed and food products.
NPK fertilizers (feed-grade) compounds provide a high amount of protein to ruminant diets. Nitrogen is often used as the major source of crude protein. However, R&D programs and studies conducted by several companies have led to a gradual increase in the awareness of the benefits of potassium and phosphorus among livestock producers.
Moreover, several regulatory bodies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Union (EU), and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) have also recommended the use of NPK in prescribed quantities in feed and food products.
Similarly, the NPK fertilizers (feedgrade) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period to reach USD 6.69 billion by 2023.
The NPK fertilizers (feed-grade) market is diversified and competitive with a large number of players. The market is dominated by various players, depending on their core competencies.
The major companies in the market include Borealis AG, AkzoNobel, Yara International ASA, Petrleo Brasileiro, and The Mosaic Company.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the NPK Fertilizers (Feed-Grade and Food-Grade) Market
4.2 Asia Pacific: NPK Fertilizers (Feed-Grade) Market, By Type & Key Country
4.3 NPK Fertilizers (Food-Grade) Market, By Form & Region
4.4 NPK Fertilizers (Feed-Grade) Market, By Livestock & Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rise in Consumption of Meat and Dairy Products
5.2.1.2 High Threat of Diseases in Livestock
5.2.1.3 Increasing Awareness About the Quality of Feed and Food Products
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Toxicity of Feed-Grade Fertilizers in Ruminants
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets With Growth Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Skepticism Associated With the Use of NPK Fertilizers (Feed-Grade and Food-Grade)
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.3.1 Regulatory Landscape
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Europe
5.3.1.4 China
5.3.1.5 Japan
5.3.1.6 India
6 NPK Fertilizers (Food-Grade) Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Phosphorus
6.3 Nitrogen
6.4 Potassium
6.5 Others
7 NPK Fertilizers (Food-Grade) Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Meat & Meat Products
7.3 Bakery Products
7.4 Dairy Products
7.5 Beverages
8 NPK Fertilizers (Food-Grade) Market, By Form
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Powder
8.3 Liquid
8.4 Others
9 NPK Fertilizers (Feed-Grade) Market, By Livestock
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Ruminants
9.3 Poultry
9.4 Swine
9.5 Others
10 NPK Fertilizers (Feed-Grade) Market, By Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Nitrogen
10.3 Phosphorus
10.4 Potassium
10.5 Others
11 NPK Fertilizers (Feed-Grade and Food-Grade) Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 France
11.3.3 UK
11.3.4 Spain
11.3.5 Italy
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 India
11.4.3 Japan
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Argentina
11.5.3 Rest of South America
11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
11.6.1 Africa
11.6.2 Middle East
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Scenario
12.3 Market Ranking Analysis
12.4 Acquisitions
12.5 Expansions
12.5.1 New Product Launches/Developments/Registrations
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Borealis Ag
13.2 Akzonobel
13.3 Yara International ASA
13.4 Petrleo Brasileiro S.A.
13.5 Agrium Inc.
13.6 The Mosaic Company
13.7 Israel Chemicals Ltd.
13.8 Eurochem
13.9 The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.
13.10 K+S Aktiengesellschaft
13.11 Alltech
13.12 Phosagro
13.13 Haifa Chemicals Ltd.
13.14 Aditya Birla Chemicals
13.15 Skw Stickstoffwerke Piesteritz Gmbh
