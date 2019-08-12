Global NPK Fertilizers Market Report 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NPK Fertilizers (feed-grade & food-grade) Market by Application (Bakery Products, Meat & Meat Products, Dairy Products, & Beverages), Form (Powder, Liquid, & Others), Type (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium, & Others), & Region-Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global NPK fertilizers (food-grade) market was valued at USD 2.31 billion in 2017. It is projected to reach USD 2.90 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018.



For the purpose of this study, the market size of NPK fertilizers (feed-grade) and NPK fertilizers (feedgrade) are studied as a separate market. NPK fertilizers (feed-grade & food-grade) are different component grades of nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, secondary nutrients, and micronutrients used in the food and feed industries, separately.

The growth of the NPK fertilizers (feed-grade and food-grade) market is primarily triggered by the rising consumption of meat & dairy products around the globe along with the high threat of diseases in livestock, and the rising awareness about the quality of feed and food products.



NPK fertilizers (feed-grade) compounds provide a high amount of protein to ruminant diets. Nitrogen is often used as the major source of crude protein. However, R&D programs and studies conducted by several companies have led to a gradual increase in the awareness of the benefits of potassium and phosphorus among livestock producers.



Moreover, several regulatory bodies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Union (EU), and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) have also recommended the use of NPK in prescribed quantities in feed and food products.



Similarly, the NPK fertilizers (feedgrade) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period to reach USD 6.69 billion by 2023.



The NPK fertilizers (feed-grade) market is diversified and competitive with a large number of players. The market is dominated by various players, depending on their core competencies.



The major companies in the market include Borealis AG, AkzoNobel, Yara International ASA, Petrleo Brasileiro, and The Mosaic Company.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the NPK Fertilizers (Feed-Grade and Food-Grade) Market

4.2 Asia Pacific: NPK Fertilizers (Feed-Grade) Market, By Type & Key Country

4.3 NPK Fertilizers (Food-Grade) Market, By Form & Region

4.4 NPK Fertilizers (Feed-Grade) Market, By Livestock & Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in Consumption of Meat and Dairy Products

5.2.1.2 High Threat of Diseases in Livestock

5.2.1.3 Increasing Awareness About the Quality of Feed and Food Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Toxicity of Feed-Grade Fertilizers in Ruminants

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets With Growth Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Skepticism Associated With the Use of NPK Fertilizers (Feed-Grade and Food-Grade)

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Regulatory Landscape

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Europe

5.3.1.4 China

5.3.1.5 Japan

5.3.1.6 India



6 NPK Fertilizers (Food-Grade) Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Phosphorus

6.3 Nitrogen

6.4 Potassium

6.5 Others



7 NPK Fertilizers (Food-Grade) Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Meat & Meat Products

7.3 Bakery Products

7.4 Dairy Products

7.5 Beverages



8 NPK Fertilizers (Food-Grade) Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Powder

8.3 Liquid

8.4 Others



9 NPK Fertilizers (Feed-Grade) Market, By Livestock

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ruminants

9.3 Poultry

9.4 Swine

9.5 Others



10 NPK Fertilizers (Feed-Grade) Market, By Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Nitrogen

10.3 Phosphorus

10.4 Potassium

10.5 Others



11 NPK Fertilizers (Feed-Grade and Food-Grade) Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 France

11.3.3 UK

11.3.4 Spain

11.3.5 Italy

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Argentina

11.5.3 Rest of South America

11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

11.6.1 Africa

11.6.2 Middle East



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Scenario

12.3 Market Ranking Analysis

12.4 Acquisitions

12.5 Expansions

12.5.1 New Product Launches/Developments/Registrations



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Borealis Ag

13.2 Akzonobel

13.3 Yara International ASA

13.4 Petrleo Brasileiro S.A.

13.5 Agrium Inc.

13.6 The Mosaic Company

13.7 Israel Chemicals Ltd.

13.8 Eurochem

13.9 The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.

13.10 K+S Aktiengesellschaft

13.11 Alltech

13.12 Phosagro

13.13 Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

13.14 Aditya Birla Chemicals

13.15 Skw Stickstoffwerke Piesteritz Gmbh



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o6ico8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

