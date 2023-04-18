Global NVH Testing Market Report 2023: Stringent Government Regulations to Reduce Noise Pollution Bolster Sector

DUBLIN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global NVH Testing Market by Application (Impact Hammer Testing and Powertrain NVH Testing, Sound Intensity Measurement and Sound Quality Testing, Product Vibration Testing), Type (Hardware, Software), Vertical and Region- Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The NVH testing market is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2028 from USD 2.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2028.

The major factors driving the market growth of the NVH testing market include stringent government regulations to reduce noise pollution, the growing need for NVH testing in the automotive vertical, and the growing adoption of automated condition monitoring solutions for smart factories.

Moreover, the emergence of new application areas for NVH testing solutions, the development of advanced sensor technologies, and the shift toward electric vehicles are expected to provide ample growth opportunities for market players in the NVH testing market.

Data Acquisition Systems is expected to account for the largest market share in NVH testing hardware market during the forecast period

Data acquisition systems are used in NVH testing to gather data from different sensors and equipment, such as microphones, accelerometers, tachometers, and other devices that measure noise, vibration, and other factors.

Signal Analysis Software is expected to account for the largest market share in software segment during the forecast period

Signal analysis software is used to analyze and interpret data collected during NVH testing, including vibration signals, acoustics signals, and other data. The software offers tools to analyze signals in both the time and frequency domains, including spectral analysis and signal filtering. Moreover, the software provides visualization options in graphs, charts, and 3D animations, enabling users to easily identify trends and patterns in the data.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The region is witnessing an increasing adoption of autonomous and electric vehicles, which in turn is driving the NVH testing market. Furthermore, the increasing focus on renewable energy and the presence of established aerospace & defense companies in the region are expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the NVH testing market.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is the world's largest automotive production hub, with China, Japan, India, and South Korea among the top ten global producers. The Asia Pacific region is also a leader in electric vehicle (EV) production and adoption. Increased vehicle production is a major factor driving the demand for NVH testing in Asia Pacific.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Stringent Government Regulations to Reduce Noise Pollution

Growing Need for NVH Testing in Automotive Vertical

Growing Adoption of Automated Condition Monitoring for Smart Factories

Restraints

Availability of Rental NVH Testing Equipment

Reliability Issues in Prediction Capabilities of NVH Solutions

Lack of Skilled Workforce

Opportunities

Emergence of New Applications for NVH Testing Solutions

Development of Advanced Sensor Technologies

Shift Toward Electric Vehicles

Challenges

Difficulty in Selecting NVH Testing Equipment

Integration of NVH Systems with Other Systems

High Retrofitting Cost for Incorporating NVH Solutions





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

6 NVH Testing Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Sensors & Transducers

6.2.1.1 Growing Need to Detect and Quantify Noise and Vibration to Drive Demand for Sensors and Transducers

6.2.2 Analyzers

6.2.2.1 Need to Measure Noise and Vibration to Drive Demand for Analyzers

6.2.3 Meters

6.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Meters for NVH Testing to Create Opportunities for Market Players

6.2.4 Data Acquisition Systems

6.2.4.1 Need to Acquire Data and Store It for Further Analysis to Drive Market

6.2.5 Signal Conditioners

6.2.5.1 Signal Conditioners Help Modify Signals for Processing During NVH Testing

6.2.6 Shakers & Controllers

6.2.6.1 Need for Vibration Testing and Modal Analysis to Drive Demand for Shakers and Controllers

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Data Acquisition Software

6.3.1.1 Growing Adoption of Data Acquisition Systems to Drive Demand for Data Acquisition Software

6.3.2 Acoustic Software

6.3.2.1 Acoustic Software Facilitates Precise Measurement and Evaluation of Sound Levels During NVH Testing

6.3.3 Vibration Measurement & Analysis Software

6.3.3.1 Vibration Measurement and Analysis Software Help Evaluate Shock and Vibration Data Acquired for NVH Testing

6.3.4 Signal Analysis Software

6.3.4.1 Signal Analysis Software Used for Analysis of Vibration and Acoustic Signals Captured and Stored in Database

6.3.5 Calibration Software

6.3.5.1 Calibration Software Used to Improve Quality of Results, Reduce Errors, and Standardize Testing Methods



7 NVH Testing Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Impact Hammer Testing and Powertrain NVH Testing

7.2.1 Growing Need to Reduce Unwanted Noise and Vibration in Automotive Industry to Drive Market Growth

7.3 Environmental Noise Measurement

7.3.1 Need to Address Impact of Noise on Human Health and Environment to Provide Opportunities

7.4 Pass-By Noise Testing

7.4.1 Increasing Mandates for Regulating Effect of External Noise on Vehicles to Drive Market

7.5 Noise Source Mapping

7.5.1 Need to Identify Noise Sources in Difficult-To-Access Areas to Fuel Market

7.6 Sound Intensity Measurement and Sound Quality Testing

7.6.1 Growing Demand for Consumer Appliances Globally to Propel Market Growth

7.7 Product Vibration Testing

7.7.1 Increasing Focus on Quality Control and Improving Lifespan of Products to Drive Market

7.8 Mechanical Vibration Testing

7.8.1 Need to Minimize Vibration to Increase User Comfort to Fuel Market Growth

7.9 Building Acoustics

7.9.1 Growing Need to Address Noise Concerns in Buildings to Drive Market



8 NVH Testing Market, by Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive & Transportation

8.2.1 Growing Need to Meet Regulations and Quality Expectations of Customers to Drive Market

8.2.2 Aerospace & Defense

8.2.3 Need for Noise Control and Development of Durable Aircraft Components to Drive Market

8.3 Power & Energy

8.3.1 Need to Identify Noise and Vibration Sources to Drive Demand for NVH Testing Solutions

8.4 Consumer Appliances

8.4.1 Increasing Use of Consumer Appliances to Create Opportunities for Adoption of NVH Testing

8.5 Construction

8.5.1 Increasing Need to Enhance Occupant Comfort to Push NVH Testing Market Further

8.6 Industrial Equipment

8.6.1 Increasing Need to Test Noise and Vibration Levels of Industrial Equipment to Drive Market Growth

8.7 Mining & Metallurgy

8.7.1 Growing Need to Reduce Noise Levels Generated from Mining & Metallurgy Equipment to Drive NVH Testing Market

8.8 Others



9 NVH Testing Market, by Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned



- AB Dynamics

- Atesteo GmbH & Co. Kg

- Axiometrix Solutions

- Benstone Instruments

- Bruel & Kjar (Subsidiary of Spectris)

- Dewesoft D.O.O

- Econ Technologies Co., Ltd

- Erbessd Instruments

- ESI Group

- Head Acoustics GmbH

- Honeywell International Inc.

- King Design Industrial Co. Ltd

- Kistler Group

- M+P International Mess- Und Rechnertechnik GmbH

- Muller-Bbm Vibroakustik Systeme

- National Instruments Corporation

- Norsonic AS

- NVT Group

- Oros

- PCB Piezotronics, Inc.

- Polytec GmbH

- Prosig Ltd

- Siemens Digital Industries Software

- Signal.X Technologies LLC

- THP Systems



