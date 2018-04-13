Global Online Language Learning Market Report (2017-2021) by Language, Product and End-User - Berlitz Languages, Linguatronics, Pearson ELT, Sanako, SANS are Dominating

Global online language learning market to grow at a CAGR of 18.97% during the period 2017-2021.



One trend in the market is embedded analytical features. During the early stages of online language learning market, most vendors focused on entering this market by converting traditional learning content into digital format. As the next stage of development, to ensure learners have access to the appropriate content and to provide individualized learning, vendors began to embed analytics into language learning solutions.



One driver in the market is the rise in online language learning start-ups. There has been an increase in the number of start-ups entering the online language learning space, attracting a new cohort of language learners globally. Factors, such as increased capital inflows coupled with the surge in demand for language education have contributed to the emergence of start-ups in the online language learning market. High investments from various venture capitalists have led to the establishment of these start-ups in the market. To thrive in the language learning market and gain a competitive edge, these start-ups must continuously adopt new technologies and upgrade their product and service offerings.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of implementation. Online language learning courses are used by educational institutions and language learning centers that require a collaborative learning environment. While larger institutes can afford to invest in e-learning and m-learning programs, and training facilities, such as interactive whiteboards, PCs, and mobile devices for students, smaller institutions cannot, deterring their use. In addition, individual coursework that incorporates small audio clips come with an expensive price tag. Although the subscription cost for these courses is affordable, costs involved in procuring hardware, software, and setting up language labs are high. This will pose a challenge to the global online language learning market during the forecast period.



The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Vendors

Berlitz Languages

Linguatronics

Pearson ELT

Sanako

SANS Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors

Dexway

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Live Lingua

Macmillan Education

Rosetta Stone

