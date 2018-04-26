Global Orthodontic Supplies Markets Report - 2016-2018 & 2024 Annual Estimates and Forecasts

DUBLIN, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Orthodontic Supplies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Orthodontic Supplies in US$ Thousand.
The report profiles 56 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M Unitek (USA)
- Align Technology, Inc. (USA)
- American Orthodontics (USA)
- BioMers Pte Ltd (Singapore)
- ClearCorrect, LLC (USA)
- DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- DB Orthodontics Ltd (UK)
- Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (USA)
- G&H Orthodontics, Inc. (USA)
- Great Lakes Orthodontics, Ltd. (USA)
- Ortho Organizers, Inc. (USA)
- Ormco Corporation (USA)
- Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (USA)
- TP Orthodontics, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Orthodontics: Correcting Teeth Alignment Problems and Enhancing Facial Aesthetics
Focus on Corrective Dental Procedures and Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Fuel Growth in the Orthodontic Supplies Market
Developed Economies Dominate Orthodontic Supplies Market
Developing Markets to Power Future Market Growth
Traditional Orthodontic Treatments & Procedures Give Way to Alternatives
Invisible Orthodontics Present Stiff Challenge to Traditional Orthodontics
Clear Aligners Market
The Need for Improved Facial Aesthetics Fosters Growth
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
An Intensely Competitive Marketplace
Technology Startups Venture into Orthodontics Space
Dental Care Companies and Insurance Providers Collaborate to Reduce Costs
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Teenagers: A Major Customer Category for Orthodontic Products
Increasing Volume of Adult Orthodontic Treatments
Opportunity for Orthodontic Supplies Market
New Orthodontic Treatment Targeting Adults to Drive Market Growth
Braces in Adults: Potential Opportunities to Tap
Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Market Drives Demand for Orthodontic Supplies
Increasing Opportunities in Aesthetic Orthodontics
Improving Aesthetic Appeal with Removable Appliances
Rising Popularity of Aesthetic Braces
Aesthetics Gain Significance in Archwires Too!
Dental Braces: Growing Need for Teeth Alignment Correction Treatments Drives Market Growth
Wires and Brackets: Leading Product Types
Self-Ligating Brackets: An Ideal Alternative to Traditional Braces
New Orthodontic Braces Cut Down Dentist Visits
Researchers Developing Antibacterial Material for Orthodontic Braces
Researchers Develop Nanoparticles-based Material to Create Clear Plastic Brackets
Growing Prominence of Digital Orthodontics
Grey Market: A Challenge for Manufacturers of Dental Products
Fashion Fad Encourages Black Marketing of Fake Braces in Asia
Dentists Performing General Orthodontic Procedures
A Threat to Orthodontists
4. DENTAL MARKET - A REVIEW
Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in the Dental Market
Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions
Consumables Dominate Sales of Dental Product Sales
Increasing Healthcare Spending to Stir Demand for Dental Products & Services
Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population
Aging Population & Increasing Life Expectancies: Major Growth Factors
Transforming Role of Dental Practice
Technology Advancements Transform Dental Treatments
Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities
M&A Activity on the Rise in Dental Industry
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Orthodontics: An Introduction
Orthodontic Supplies
Orthodontic Bands
Orthodontic Wires
Orthodontic Archwires
Orthodontic Braces
Traditional Braces
Self-Ligating Brackets
Lingual Braces
Ceramic Brackets
Retainers
Orthodontic Expander
Orthodontic Headgear
Clear Aligners: An Alternative to Traditional Orthodontic Systems
6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Ormco Launches Symetri Clear Ceramic Twin Bracket System
EnvisionTEC Introduces New Orthodontic Materials
Ormco Expands Prescription Availability for Inspire ICE
Dentsply Sirona Unveils New Orthodontic Products
GEO Offers NUVOLA Aligners for British Dentists
Align Technology Launches Invisalign Teen with Mandibular Advancement
Align Technology Introduces Invisalign G7 for Teenagers
Align Technology Announces Commercial Availability Invisalign System in India
Highland Metals Launches Tooth Colored Orthodontic Wires
Ormco to Unveil New Products for Aesthetic Orthodontics
American Orthodontics Launches MRX Molar Bands
Ormco Announces Commercial Availability of Alias Lingual Bracket System
ODL Orthodontic Lab Introduces Vivid Retention System
AlignCo Orthodontics Offers Mascot-Themed Brackets
Great Lakes Orthodontics Introduces Bracket Line
American Orthodontics Releases Upgrade to Empower 2 Self- Ligating Bracket System
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Argen Forays into Clear Aligners Market
Invisalign MEA DMCC Establishes Regional Office in the Middle East
3M Partners with 3Shape for Digital Workflows for Orthodontics
Altaris Capital Partners Acquires G&H Orthodontics
Straumann Acquires ClearCorrect to Foray into Orthodontics Market
Dental Directory Takes Over Torque Orthodontics
American Orthodontics Digitizes Bracket Systems Libraries with 3Shape's Indirect Bonding Application
DENTSPLY and Sirona Dental Merge to form Dental Sirona
Young Innovations Acquires The Orthodontic Store
Smarter Alloys Wins Patents for Multiple Memory Material Technology
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 56 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 62)
- The United States (46)
- Canada (3)
- Europe (9)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pp4snc/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-orthodontic-supplies-markets-report---2016-2018--2024-annual-estimates-and-forecasts-300637177.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article