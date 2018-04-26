Global Orthodontic Supplies Markets Report - 2016-2018 & 2024 Annual Estimates and Forecasts

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Orthodontic Supplies in US$ Thousand.



The report profiles 56 companies including many key and niche players such as:



3M Unitek ( USA )

Unitek ( ) Align Technology, Inc. ( USA )

) American Orthodontics ( USA )

) BioMers Pte Ltd ( Singapore )

) ClearCorrect, LLC ( USA )

) DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) DB Orthodontics Ltd (UK)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc. ( USA )

) G&H Orthodontics, Inc. ( USA )

) Great Lakes Orthodontics, Ltd. ( USA )

) Ortho Organizers, Inc. ( USA )

) Ormco Corporation ( USA )

) Rocky Mountain Orthodontics ( USA )

) TP Orthodontics, Inc. ( USA )



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Orthodontics: Correcting Teeth Alignment Problems and Enhancing Facial Aesthetics

Focus on Corrective Dental Procedures and Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Fuel Growth in the Orthodontic Supplies Market

Developed Economies Dominate Orthodontic Supplies Market

Developing Markets to Power Future Market Growth

Traditional Orthodontic Treatments & Procedures Give Way to Alternatives

Invisible Orthodontics Present Stiff Challenge to Traditional Orthodontics

Clear Aligners Market

The Need for Improved Facial Aesthetics Fosters Growth



2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

An Intensely Competitive Marketplace

Technology Startups Venture into Orthodontics Space

Dental Care Companies and Insurance Providers Collaborate to Reduce Costs



3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Teenagers: A Major Customer Category for Orthodontic Products

Increasing Volume of Adult Orthodontic Treatments

Opportunity for Orthodontic Supplies Market

New Orthodontic Treatment Targeting Adults to Drive Market Growth

Braces in Adults: Potential Opportunities to Tap

Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Market Drives Demand for Orthodontic Supplies

Increasing Opportunities in Aesthetic Orthodontics

Improving Aesthetic Appeal with Removable Appliances

Rising Popularity of Aesthetic Braces

Aesthetics Gain Significance in Archwires Too!

Dental Braces: Growing Need for Teeth Alignment Correction Treatments Drives Market Growth

Wires and Brackets: Leading Product Types

Self-Ligating Brackets: An Ideal Alternative to Traditional Braces

New Orthodontic Braces Cut Down Dentist Visits

Researchers Developing Antibacterial Material for Orthodontic Braces

Researchers Develop Nanoparticles-based Material to Create Clear Plastic Brackets

Growing Prominence of Digital Orthodontics

Grey Market: A Challenge for Manufacturers of Dental Products

Fashion Fad Encourages Black Marketing of Fake Braces in Asia

Dentists Performing General Orthodontic Procedures

A Threat to Orthodontists



4. DENTAL MARKET - A REVIEW

Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in the Dental Market

Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions

Consumables Dominate Sales of Dental Product Sales

Increasing Healthcare Spending to Stir Demand for Dental Products & Services

Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population

Aging Population & Increasing Life Expectancies: Major Growth Factors

Transforming Role of Dental Practice

Technology Advancements Transform Dental Treatments

Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities

M&A Activity on the Rise in Dental Industry



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Orthodontics: An Introduction

Orthodontic Supplies

Orthodontic Bands

Orthodontic Wires

Orthodontic Archwires

Orthodontic Braces

Traditional Braces

Self-Ligating Brackets

Lingual Braces

Ceramic Brackets

Retainers

Orthodontic Expander

Orthodontic Headgear

Clear Aligners: An Alternative to Traditional Orthodontic Systems



6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Ormco Launches Symetri Clear Ceramic Twin Bracket System

EnvisionTEC Introduces New Orthodontic Materials

Ormco Expands Prescription Availability for Inspire ICE

Dentsply Sirona Unveils New Orthodontic Products

GEO Offers NUVOLA Aligners for British Dentists

Align Technology Launches Invisalign Teen with Mandibular Advancement

Align Technology Introduces Invisalign G7 for Teenagers

Align Technology Announces Commercial Availability Invisalign System in India

Highland Metals Launches Tooth Colored Orthodontic Wires

Ormco to Unveil New Products for Aesthetic Orthodontics

American Orthodontics Launches MRX Molar Bands

Ormco Announces Commercial Availability of Alias Lingual Bracket System

ODL Orthodontic Lab Introduces Vivid Retention System

AlignCo Orthodontics Offers Mascot-Themed Brackets

Great Lakes Orthodontics Introduces Bracket Line

American Orthodontics Releases Upgrade to Empower 2 Self- Ligating Bracket System



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Argen Forays into Clear Aligners Market

Invisalign MEA DMCC Establishes Regional Office in the Middle East

3M Partners with 3Shape for Digital Workflows for Orthodontics

Altaris Capital Partners Acquires G&H Orthodontics

Straumann Acquires ClearCorrect to Foray into Orthodontics Market

Dental Directory Takes Over Torque Orthodontics

American Orthodontics Digitizes Bracket Systems Libraries with 3Shape's Indirect Bonding Application

DENTSPLY and Sirona Dental Merge to form Dental Sirona

Young Innovations Acquires The Orthodontic Store

Smarter Alloys Wins Patents for Multiple Memory Material Technology



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 56 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 62)

The United States (46)

(46) Canada (3)

(3) Europe (9)

(9) Germany (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (4)

(4)

Italy (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (1)

(1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pp4snc/global?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-orthodontic-supplies-markets-report---2016-2018--2024-annual-estimates-and-forecasts-300637177.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

