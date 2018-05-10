Global Packaged Coconut Water Market 2018-2022 with Coca-Cola, All Market Inc, Amy & Brian Naturals, GraceKennedy, Green Coco Europe & PepsiCo Dominating

Global Packaged Coconut Water Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing frequency of new product launches. Coconut water manufacturers are steadily involved in launching new and improved products with improved taste and versatility.

One trend in the market is growing demand for packaged sparkling coconut water. Due to the presence of artificial flavors, color additives, and high calorie count, carbonated sodas are deemed to be typically unhealthy. Owing to the increasing health awareness among consumers, they are extensively demanding for carbonated plant-based water as it is a healthy beverage with a fizz.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growing awareness of other plant-based waters. Maple sap is considered a good hydration source with few calories as compared to coconut water. This plant-based water has good crisp, slightly sweet, and vaguely woody taste.

Key vendors

All Market Inc.

Amy & Brian Naturals

GraceKennedy

green coco europe

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola Co

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Packaged plain coconut water

Packaged flavored coconut water

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

US

UK

Germany and France

and Brazil

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand for packaged sparkling coconut water

Increasing use of coconut water in other beverages

Accelerating demand for packaged coconut water in food service

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ktqtk9/global_packaged?w=5

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-packaged-coconut-water-market-2018-2022-with-coca-cola-all-market-inc-amy--brian-naturals--gracekennedy-green-coco-europe--pepsico-dominating-300646473.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

