Global Packaged Coconut Water Market 2018-2022 with Coca-Cola, All Market Inc, Amy & Brian Naturals, GraceKennedy, Green Coco Europe & PepsiCo Dominating

The global packaged coconut water market to grow at a CAGR of 26.2% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Packaged Coconut Water Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing frequency of new product launches. Coconut water manufacturers are steadily involved in launching new and improved products with improved taste and versatility.
One trend in the market is growing demand for packaged sparkling coconut water. Due to the presence of artificial flavors, color additives, and high calorie count, carbonated sodas are deemed to be typically unhealthy. Owing to the increasing health awareness among consumers, they are extensively demanding for carbonated plant-based water as it is a healthy beverage with a fizz.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growing awareness of other plant-based waters. Maple sap is considered a good hydration source with few calories as compared to coconut water. This plant-based water has good crisp, slightly sweet, and vaguely woody taste.
Key vendors
- All Market Inc.
- Amy & Brian Naturals
- GraceKennedy
- green coco europe
- PepsiCo
- The Coca-Cola Co
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Packaged plain coconut water
- Packaged flavored coconut water
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- US
- UK
- Germany and France
- Brazil
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing demand for packaged sparkling coconut water
- Increasing use of coconut water in other beverages
- Accelerating demand for packaged coconut water in food service
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
