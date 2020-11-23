Global Pathogen Reduction Systems Markets, 2015-2018, 2019-2020 - Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of Approx 20% During 2021-2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pathogen Reduction Systems Market, By Type, By Application, By Product, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pathogen Reduction Systems Market is anticipated to grow at a staggering CAGR of around 20% during 2021-2025

The risk factor related to use of these systems is very less and hence, they are widely being adopted by medical professionals for platelet and plasma reduction from blood donors. Additionally, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and rising public awareness towards better healthcare facilities coupled with adoption of advanced technologies resulting in improved and more effective pathogen reduction systems, is driving the market across the globe.

Pathogen reduction systems are used to inactivate viruses and bacteria that may contaminate blood products. The system exposes the plasma to ultraviolet rays in presence of photosensitizer thereby acting as pathogen inactivator. These are advanced products and are used in management of blood transfusion and pathogen inactivation. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 is also expected to drive the demand for these systems in the coming years.

The Global Pathogen Reduction Systems Market can be segmented based on type, application, product, end-user and region. Based on application, the market is segmented into viruses, fungi and bacteria. The bacteria segment currently dominates the market owing to the high prevalence of bacterial contamination in blood cells of a patient. However, the virus segment is expected to undergo high growth during the forecast period due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which has turned into a global epidemic.

Based on region, Europe dominates the Global Pathogen Reduction Systems Market as countries like France, Italy, Germany, United Kingdom and Spain have world class healthcare facilities with a large number of trained professions. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market for pathogen reduction systems industry as countries like China and Japan have presence of manufacturing facilities, which makes them ideal for the growth of pathogen reduction systems market.

Major companies operating in the Global Pathogen Reduction Systems Market include Terumo BCT, Inc., Macopharma SA, Cerus Corporation, AngioDynamics, Inc., Octapharma AG., among others. The manufacturers are adhering to higher safety protocols for the pathogen reduction in the blood to avoid any risk factors.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Pathogen Reduction Systems Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Platelet Pathogen Reduction, Plasma Pathogen Reduction)

5.2.2. By Application (Viruses, Fungi, Bacteria)

5.2.3. By Product (Automated, Semi-Automated)

5.2.4. By End User (Hospitals, ASCs, Blood Banks)

5.2.5. By Company (2019)

5.2.6. By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of World)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Asia-Pacific Pathogen Reduction Systems Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type

6.2.2. By Application

6.2.3. By Product

6.2.4. By End User

6.2.5. By Country (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia)

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

6.3.1. China Pathogen Reduction Systems Market Outlook

6.3.2. India Pathogen Reduction Systems Market Outlook

6.3.3. Japan Pathogen Reduction Systems Market Outlook

6.3.4. South Korea Pathogen Reduction Systems Market Outlook

6.3.5. Singapore Pathogen Reduction Systems Market Outlook

6.3.6. Australia Pathogen Reduction Systems Market Outlook



7. Europe Pathogen Reduction Systems Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Application

7.2.3. By Product

7.2.4. By End User

7.2.5. By Country (France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Switzerland)

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis

7.3.1. France Pathogen Reduction Systems Market Outlook

7.3.2. Germany Pathogen Reduction Systems Market Outlook

7.3.3. United Kingdom Pathogen Reduction Systems Market Outlook

7.3.4. Italy Pathogen Reduction Systems Market Outlook

7.3.5. Spain Pathogen Reduction Systems Market Outlook

7.3.6. Switzerland Pathogen Reduction Systems Market Outlook



8. North America Pathogen Reduction Systems Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.1.2. By Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By Product

8.2.4. By End User

8.2.5. By Country (United States, Mexico, Canada)

8.3. North America: Country Analysis

8.3.1. United States Pathogen Reduction Systems Market Outlook

8.3.2. Mexico Pathogen Reduction Systems Market Outlook

8.3.3. Canada Pathogen Reduction Systems Market Outlook



9. Rest of World Pathogen Reduction Systems Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.1.2. By Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By Product

9.2.4. By End User

9.2.5. By Country (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Brazil)

9.3. Rest of World: Country Analysis

9.3.1. Saudi Arabia Pathogen Reduction Systems Outlook

9.3.2. UAE Pathogen Reduction Systems Market Outlook

9.3.3. Kuwait Pathogen Reduction Systems Market Outlook

9.3.4. Brazil Pathogen Reduction Systems Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Terumo BCT, Inc.

12.2. Macopharma SA

12.3. Cerus Corporation

12.4. AngioDynamics, Inc.

12.5. Octapharma AG



13. Strategic Recommendations



