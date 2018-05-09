Global Payment Gateway Market, 2016-2025: Increase in E-Commerce Transaction Value, Rise in the Number of E-Commerce Startups and Shifting Trend Towards Digital Payments

Payment gateway market is expected to grow US$ 86.9 billion by 2025 from US$ 30.6 billion in 2016. Hosted payment gateway is expected to continue its dominance.



Currently, more than 50% of the payment gateway deployments are hosted. Hosted payment gateways are the most convenient and economic gateways, that are not only highly secure but customizable and user-friendly. Lesser investments and easy integration with the systems have made the adoption of hosted payment gateways more attractive among the organizations.

Key trend which will predominantly affect the market in coming year is development of payment gateways by the merchants themselves for management of large volume transactions. Consumers across the globe are evolving with the adoption of new tools to enhance their overall shopping experience.



This creates a significant opportunity for the merchants to integrate Business to Consumer' B2C sales channel and to leverage sales data generated to understand consumer behavior. Keeping these goals in mind, major e-commerce players are developing their own payment gateway solutions combined with eWallet services.



This trend is particularly identified among merchants handling large volume transaction. However, only a handful of companies are capable of developing their own payment gateway network due to high development & maintenance cost and other value-added services.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Scope of the Study

3 Key Takeaways

4 Payment Gateway Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.2.1 Global Payment Gateway Market - By Type

4.2.2 Global Payment Gateway Market - By Organization Size

4.2.3 Global Payment Gateway Market - By Geography

4.3 PEST Analysis

5 Global Payment Gateway Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing number of transaction on ecommerce platform via digital payment methods including credit card, debit card and e-wallets

5.1.2 Lowering entry barriers in the payment service market together with technological advancement will create favorable environment for payment gateway market

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Cash based transactions are inhibiting the growth of the market

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increase in ecommerce transaction value, rise in the number of e-commerce startups and shifting trend towards digital payments

5.3.2 Development of cutting-edge gateway solutions to promote fast payment processing with enhanced security may assist the company to grab revenue share in the Global Payment Gateway Market

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of biometric authentication across Payment Gateway solutions

5.4.2 Merchants handling large volume transactions are expected for develop their own payment gateway solutions

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6 Payment Gateway Market - Global

6.1 Global Payment Gateway Market Overview

6.2 Global Payment Gateway Market Forecast and Analysis

7 Global Payment Gateway Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hosted Payment Gateway Market

7.3 Non-hosted Payment Gateway

7.4 Direct Payment Gateway Market

7.5 Platform Based Payment Gateway

7.6 Global Payment Gateway Market Analysis - By Organization Size

7.7 Small & Medium Enterprise

7.8 Large Enterprise

8 Global Payment Gateway Market - Geographical Analysis

9 Industry Landscape

9.1 Market Initiative

9.2 Investment scenarios

9.3 Merger and Acquisition

9.4 New Development

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Product Mapping

10.2 Market Positioning

11 Global Payment Gateway Market - Key Company Profiles

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Amazon Payments, Inc.

Secure Trading Limited

Cardstream Limited

CCBill, LLC

BitPay, Inc.

GoCardless Ltd.

Stripe Inc.

Due Inc.

Merchant Warrior

Authorize.Net.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9ngxc9/global_payment?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-payment-gateway-market-2016-2025-increase-in-e-commerce-transaction-value-rise-in-the-number-of-e-commerce-startups-and-shifting-trend-towards-digital-payments-300645545.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

