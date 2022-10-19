Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market Analysis Report 2022: A $26.32 Billion Market in 2026- Long-term Forecast to 2031

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Physical Vapor Deposition Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global physical vapor deposition market is expected to grow from $17.44 billion in 2021 to $19.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The market is expected to grow to $26.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.0%.

The main types of physical vapor depositions are PVD equipment, PVD materials, and PVD services. The PVD materials are the coating materials that are to be sputtered on a target material. The various PVD materials include ceramics, metals, alloys, and other materials. The major processes of physical vapor depositions include thermal evaporation and sputter deposition. The various applications of physical vapor depositions are microelectronics, data storage, solar products, cutting tools, medical equipment, and other applications.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the physical vapor deposition market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in the physical vapor deposition market. The regions covered in the physical vapor deposition report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The rising demand for medical devices and equipment is projected to drive the growth of the physical vapor deposition (PVD) market in the coming years. Physical vapor deposition (PVD) is increasingly being used by medical device manufacturers to create extremely strong, thin coatings on stainless steel, titanium, ceramics, and other advanced products. PVD coating methods are used to increase corrosion resistance in medical device coatings, orthopedic surgical instruments, and implants.

or instance, according to the International Trade Administration (ITA), the USA continues to be the world's largest medical device sector, with a projected value of $208 billion by 2023. Therefore, the rising demand for medical devices and equipment propels the growth of the physical vapor deposition market.

The growing technological advancements are gaining popularity in the physical vapor deposition market. Major companies are developing advanced coating solutions, which improve productivity and are also environmentally friendly. For instance, in 2020, Germany-based Inorcoat introduced its new PVD plating technology for intaglio printing plates, which includes a thin-film development for printing plates.

The new solution will also help the security printing industry to make industrial production more environmentally free. Also, in 2020 US-based Advanced Energy introduced its new Ascent MS multi-output power supply system for the lowest system and infrastructure costs in solar photovoltaic (PV) plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) systems for the manufacturing of solar cells.

In October 2020, SDC Technologies, a US-based company that develops and manufactures performance abrasion-resistant coatings acquired COTEC for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition of COTEC expands SDC technology's range of liquid hard coatings, and the coating technologies from COTEC enable SDC to serve the ophthalmic market as a complete solution lens manufacturer. COTEC is a Germany-based company that produces physical vapor deposition (PVD) and molecular layer deposition (MLD) materials.

The countries covered in the physical vapor deposition market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Major players in the physical vapor deposition market are Applied Materials, Advanced Energy Industries, Platit, Semicore Equipment, Angstrom Engineering, Singulus Technologies, Veeco Instruments, AJA International, Oerlikon Balzers, and IHI HAUZER.

