VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary - The post-quantum cryptography industry has moved from research topic to procurement line item over the past two years, and forecasters expect that shift to accelerate. Markets and Markets projects the global post-quantum cryptography market growing from roughly $0.42 billion in 2025 to about $2.84 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate near 46%. Active Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80), IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: QBTS), Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI), Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ).

The firm attributes the urgency to rising cyber threats and the risk of quantum-enabled attacks, which together are pushing organizations to replace vulnerable public key cryptography with quantum-safe alternatives for the sake of data protection, compliance and enterprise resilience, with government-backed standardization accelerating the transition.

Other forecasters size the opportunity differently but point the same direction. Mordor Intelligence puts the market nearer $0.88 billion in 2025 and $4.60 billion by 2030, attributing the pace to regulatory urgency, the first three NIST standards and rapid federal budget allocations moving procurement cycles across government, defence and critical-infrastructure operators. The common thread across the forecasts is that statutory migration deadlines, rather than product enthusiasm, are what generate the early demand.

The demand picture rests on a timing problem the industry calls harvest now, decrypt later: encrypted data captured today can be stored until a machine capable of breaking it exists. That reframes migration as a present-tense obligation for any organization holding information that must stay confidential for a decade or more, which is why regulated sectors have moved first.

Markets and Markets identifies quantum-safe hardware as the leading segment, built around NIST-approved algorithms including Kyber and Dilithium, with the IT and IT-enabled services sector projected for the strongest growth and North America expected to dominate. Standards bodies and national regulators have converted that reasoning into deadlines, and the vendors positioned to serve the assessment and migration stage are the ones seeing early procurement.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) Selected for Membership in Global Digital Trust Consortium to Support the Future of Secure Online Identity and Communications -

Membership connects QSE with international digital-trust leaders working on secure identity, certificate infrastructure and post-quantum readiness

PKI Consortium community spans digital certificates, certificate authorities, trust services, telecommunications, financial services and public-sector security

Follows a first major financial-services purchase order for the Company's Quantum Preparedness Assessment platform in July

Company has closed a first tranche of financing totalling $5,325,055.20 and introduced a new cryptographic discovery product in the past three weeks

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) ("QSE" or the "Company"), a post-quantum cybersecurity company focused on quantum-resilient data protection, identity security, secure storage and cryptographic migration readiness, announced that it has been selected as a member of the Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Consortium. The PKI Consortium is a global non-profit business league focused on secure digital identity and trusted online communications. Its community includes organizations involved in digital certificates, certificate authorities, trust services, technology, telecommunications, financial services, public-sector security, research and cybersecurity.

According to QSE, membership provides access to industry discussions on PKI best practices, certificate management and post-quantum cryptography, which align with the Company's quantum-resilient cybersecurity solutions and target customer base. Membership gives the Company a forum to engage on crypto-agility and post-quantum readiness alongside international digital-trust organizations.

The consortium selection follows a run of commercial and product activity. In July, QSE secured a purchase order for its Quantum Preparedness Assessment platform from the Malaysian operations of a leading global insurance and asset-management group, its first major financial-services order. "This purchase order is an important milestone because it demonstrates that our QPA platform is being adopted by the type of customer that faces some of the highest security and compliance expectations in the market," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE.

Later in July the Company introduced QSE QScope, a cryptographic discovery and cryptographic bill of materials compiler designed to help organizations inventory their cryptographic estate. In early August it closed the first tranche of a previously announced non-brokered private placement, issuing 11,833,456 units at $0.45 per unit for proceeds of $5,325,055.20. The Company also plans to showcase its portfolio at CYDES 2026, a Southeast Asian cybersecurity conference bringing together government agencies, regulators and critical infrastructure operators, alongside a regional digital-trust partner.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, the Company's solutions are designed to help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks, serving organizations across commercial, enterprise and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience. Its product set includes the QPrime Quantum Preparedness Assessment, QAuth quantum-ready authentication, Quantum Secure Storage and enterprise cryptographic migration solutions.

There are several risks associated with the Company's plans. QSE is an early-stage company, and there is no assurance that consortium membership, conference participation, or any individual purchase order will result in additional contracts, recurring revenue, or commercial adoption at scale. The pace of post-quantum migration depends on regulatory timelines, customer budgets and standards development that the Company does not control. Please refer to the Company's forward-looking statements disclosure and its filings on SEDAR+ for additional discussion of the assumptions and risk factors associated with these statements.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) at: https://usanewsgroup.com/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), a quantum computing and networking company, recently reported second quarter 2026 financial results with revenue rising 287% year over year to $80.1 million and full-year guidance raised to $290 million. The Company attributed the growth to deployments of its IonQ Tempo systems, increased cloud utilization and its acquisition of SkyWater Technology. IonQ reported a significant GAAP net loss for the quarter driven by a non-cash revaluation.

Separately, IonQ was awarded a $28 million contract extension from DARPA to produce 125 compact Evergreen-05 optical atomic clocks for government use, and its Capella subsidiary secured a contract with the National Reconnaissance Office to provide synthetic aperture radar imagery and data services. The awards expand the Company's role in quantum positioning, navigation and timing and in commercial space intelligence, building on its acquisitions of Vector Atomic and Capella Space.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: QBTS), which describes itself as the only dual-platform quantum computing company providing both annealing and gate-model systems, software and services, recently announced second quarter 2026 results. Revenue was $3.1 million, roughly flat against the second quarter of 2025, while first-half revenue of $5.9 million was down 67% from $18.1 million a year earlier, a decline the Company attributed to a non-recurring $13.7 million system sale in the prior-year period.

Bookings told a different story. Second quarter bookings were $2.1 million, up 59% year over year with an 87% increase in average booking size, and first-half bookings reached $35.5 million against $2.9 million a year earlier, driven by a $20 million system contract with Florida Atlantic University. Remaining performance obligations rose 668% to $40.7 million. The Company was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Quantum Computing 2026 Vendor Assessment, one of only two companies placed in that category. D-Wave also transferred its stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange to Nasdaq, with trading beginning on Nasdaq on July 27, 2026 under the existing QBTS ticker.

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI), which designs and builds superconducting quantum computers and operates a fabrication facility for its own quantum chips, reported second quarter 2026 results on August 6, 2026. The Company sells access to its systems through the cloud and works with government and research customers.

Rigetti carries the strongest balance sheet among the pure-play quantum names, with $569 million in cash, equivalents and saleable investments and no debt, against an operating loss of roughly $26 million in the first quarter. Like others in the group, the Company remains pre-profit and dependent on capital markets rather than operations to fund its roadmap.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ), which develops symmetric-key encryption technology designed to protect data against future quantum-enabled attacks, is among the closest listed comparisons to the post-quantum security segment rather than the quantum hardware segment. Its products target enterprise, telecommunications and government customers seeking quantum-safe communications.

In July, Arqit and European edge data centre operator nLighten announced work demonstrating that organizations can use public cloud infrastructure without surrendering data sovereignty, a theme that overlaps directly with the regulated-industry demand driving early post-quantum procurement. Arqit is described as an early-stage, pre-scale revenue company, and reported financial results for the first half of its 2026 fiscal year in May.

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