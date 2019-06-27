Global Potato Protein Market Forecasts to 2024 with Avebe, Tereos Group, Kemin Industries Inc., Cyvex Nutrition, and AKV Langholt AMBA

DUBLIN, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Potato Protein Market - Growth, Trends And Forecasts (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Potato Protein Market is forecasted to reach USD 168.47 million by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2019 - 2024).

Potato protein market is a part of the plant protein sector, with the latter growing all over the world. The reason for the market's growth are intolerance toward animal protein, the new trend toward veganism, and innovations from the manufacturer's end regarding extraction technique and applications of potato protein.

Sports nutrition is expanding globally, and the increased application of potato protein in sports drinks and weight management supplements is driving the market. The awareness among consumers about potato protein is still quite low. This poses a challenge for the market's growth. The market for potato protein experiences moderate competition, with Avebe dominating the market, while there is a presence of a number of regional players.

Scope of the Report



The scope of the market study includes potato protein which includes potato protein concentrate and potato protein isolate. The potato protein market was dominated by the concentrate segment, as a result of the wide application of concentrates in the feed industry. By application, the market is segmented as beverages, snacks & bar, animal nutrition and others.



Key Market Trends



Rising Demand for Vegan Diet



The protein market is witnessing a shift in consumer demand from animal protein to plant protein. This inclination toward plant-based diet is associated with different factors, such as sustainability issues, health awareness, ethical or religious views, as well as environmental and animal rights. Meat proteins provide the required amino acid content to the body but are associated with high cholesterol level and other related issues, as a result of which people are shifting to a vegan source of protein.



Increasingly, more people are going vegan to lose weight and improve their health. This trend is a big driver for the valorization and uptake of high value-added products, such as, Solanic's potato proteins. This increasing inclination toward plant-based diet signals at huge market potential for plant-based protein products.



Growth in Potato Protein Concentrate Revenue



Global potato protein market is dominated by the concentrate segment, as a result of the wide application of concentrates in the feed industry. Moreover, potato protein isolates are still in the development phase, and they find use in food applications. Plant-based protein, being a good source of low cholesterol (as compared to animal protein), has significant applications in sports and energy drinks.



Potato proteins are widely used in the food & beverage, nutritional supplements manufacturing, and other related industries. This has led to an increased demand for vegan diet in the North American and European regions, has resurfaced the demand for meat substitutes in the market. Potato protein is commonly used in protein bars, protein shakes, breakfast cereals, processed meats, and meat alternatives in the south American region.



Competitive Landscape



Currently, there are numerous small and big players in the industry. Many of them are farmer-owned cooperatives. The leading companies are - Avebe, Tereos Group, Kemin Industries Inc., Cyvex Nutrition (Omega Protein Corporation), and AKV Langholt AMBA.



The leading companies are focused on the expansion of their potato protein businesses, in the local and international markets. Avebe and Omega Protein Corporation are among the most active companies, with Avebe having entered two partnerships, one product launch, and one expansion. Omega protein corporation has acquired Bioriginal and Cyvex to enhance its protein ingredient profile.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Beverage

5.1.2 Snacks & Bar

5.1.3 Animal Nutrition

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Type

5.2.1 Potato Protein Concentrate

5.2.2 Potato Protein Isolate

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Major Players

6.3 Most Active Companies

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Avebe

6.4.2 Tereos Group

6.4.3 Agridient

6.4.4 Agrana

6.4.5 PEPEES SA

6.4.6 Kemin Industries, Inc.

6.4.7 Omega Protein Corporation

6.4.8 Roquette Foods



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



