Global Precision Parts Market to Reach USD 376.96 Billion by 2031 as OEM Demand Moves Toward Higher-Value Components - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent research by Arizton, the global precision parts market was valued at USD 264.82 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 376.96 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.06% during the forecast period.

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Browse in-depth TOC on the Global Precision Parts Market

Pages: 241

Region: 5

Countries: 23

Company: 60

Segment: 5

Global Precision Parts Market Snapshot

Market Size (2031) USD 376.96 Billion Market Size (2025) USD 264.82 Billion CAGR (2025-2031) 6.06 % Historic Year 2022- 2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031 Segments Covered Component Type, Material Type, End-User, Sales Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Precision Parts Suppliers are Moving into Higher-Value Manufacturing

Precision parts manufacturers are increasingly moving beyond standalone components to supply assembled, tested, and production-ready sub-systems. OEMs across automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, and defense are increasingly preferring suppliers that can provide more complete solutions, creating greater involvement in product development, engineering collaboration, testing, and lifecycle support. SFS Group, for example, has expanded from precision fasteners and formed metal parts into application-critical precision components and integrated assemblies. In automotive, the company manufactures electronic brake modules and airbag sub-assemblies, combining steel components with plastic molded housings and electrical contacts.

Defense Demand Is Shifting Toward More Complex Precision Components

Defense is becoming an increasingly important end market for precision parts manufacturers as military modernization shifts demand toward more complex, tightly engineered components. Fighter aircraft, missile systems, naval platforms, air defense systems, and other advanced defense equipment require parts that meet strict requirements for tolerance, materials, certification, and reliability. This is creating opportunities for suppliers with advanced machining, forging, casting, and inspection capabilities, particularly as Europe expands rearmament programs and countries across Asia increase defense procurement. The opportunity for precision parts manufacturers therefore extends beyond higher volumes: qualification, production consistency, and the ability to meet demanding defense specifications are becoming important differentiators in winning long-term programs.

EV Adoption is Changing the Precision Parts Mix

The shift toward electric vehicles is changing the types of precision components required across automotive manufacturing. As OEMs develop EV platforms alongside existing ICE models, demand is expanding for battery enclosures, motor housings, thermal management systems, lightweight structural components, power electronics housings, and electrified driveline parts, while conventional automotive components continue to be produced. This changing vehicle mix is also influencing investment among Tier 1 suppliers. In January 2025, Linamar announced a $1.1 billion investment in Ontario covering powertrain, e-axle, battery, and hydrogen fuel cell technologies, reflecting the expansion of manufacturing capabilities around emerging vehicle technologies.

APAC Combines Precision Engineering with Manufacturing Scale

APAC holds over 36% of the global precision parts market, making it the largest regional market as well as the fastest-growing major region. Its strength comes from the different capabilities across key manufacturing countries. Japan and South Korea have established expertise in ultra-precision engineering, while China leads in market size and large-scale production, with demand spread across automotive, electronics, rail, shipbuilding, medical, and industrial applications.

India is the fastest-growing major market, supported by manufacturing initiatives and rising localization across aerospace, defense, electronics, semiconductors, and electric vehicles. Taiwan and Thailand are also strengthening their manufacturing roles. Together, these markets are creating a regional ecosystem that combines advanced precision capabilities, production scale, and localized manufacturing, supporting APAC's growing importance in the global precision parts supply chain.

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Precision Parts Market Segmentation: Where Demand Is Concentrating

Machined Components: Machined parts hold around 40% of the market, reflecting continued demand for complex, tight-tolerance components across aerospace, defense, medical, industrial, and EV applications.

Machined parts hold around 40% of the market, reflecting continued demand for complex, tight-tolerance components across aerospace, defense, medical, industrial, and EV applications. Metals & Alloys: Steel and steel alloys remain the dominant material base , while aluminum, titanium, superalloys, copper, and brass are gaining relevance across lightweighting, high-performance, and electrification applications.

, while aluminum, titanium, superalloys, copper, and brass are gaining relevance across lightweighting, high-performance, and electrification applications. Electronics & Semiconductors: With a 6.97% CAGR, electronics and semiconductors represent the fastest-growing end-user segment, where semiconductor equipment requires ultra-flat surfaces, micro-hole drilling, and sub-micron accuracy.

With a 6.97% CAGR, electronics and semiconductors represent the fastest-growing end-user segment, where semiconductor equipment requires ultra-flat surfaces, micro-hole drilling, and sub-micron accuracy. Direct Sales: Direct supplier relationships remain the leading channel as OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers increasingly engage precision manufacturers for customized components, engineering collaboration, quality assurance, and long-term supply agreements.

Major Vendors in the Global Precision Parts Market

Key Vendors

Barnes Aerospace

Impro Precision Industries Limited

Linamar International

Martinrea International Inc.

NN Inc.

Bharat Forge Limited

Regal Rexnord

Suprajit Group

AccuRounds

Aequs

Other Prominent Vendors

Anton Haring KG

Armor Meca Industries

Berger Group

Beyonics PTE LTD

Booster Precision Components

Bruder GmbH

Poppe + Potthoff

Dongguan Tuoyue Hardware Technology Co., Ltd.

Bonfiglioli

Caldwell Manufacturing

Consolidated Precision Products Corp.

Coler Supply Solutions

Dana Incorporated

Doncasters Group Limited

The Partner Companies (TPC)

Fritz Winter

Greystone

Hoppe Technologies

IPE Group Limited

GE Aerospace

Kern Liebers

KPTEC Group

Macht Technologies Private Limited

Mecachrome

Bosch

Mendritzki Group

Meiruch & Hiffman GmbH

Pacific West America Inc.

Precision Castparts Corp.

Pursuit Aerospace Inc.

Petersen Precision Engineering LLC

Sigma Components

SKF Group

SMC Corporation

Tessa Precision Products Inc.

Lampin Corporation

Zollern GmbH

Rosenberger

Hartford Technologies

Precision Resource Inc.

SPR Group

Spaleck Group

Ace Precision Machining Corp.

Lemor Mechanical Industry Ltd.

Cox Manufacturing Company Inc.

Unimech

SFS Group

Globo Usinagem

INDO-MIM

Protolabs

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

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What are the key trends in the global precision parts market?

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