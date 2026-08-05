Global Board Games Market to Reach USD 39 Billion by 2031 as Adult Gamers Fuel Demand for Premium Tabletop Games - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton, the global board games market was valued at USD 21.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 39.46 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.65%. Demand is being fueled by the rising influence of adult consumers, rising demand for premium tabletop experiences, and the popularity of strategy games, collectible card games, and hobby gaming. Digital game discovery, licensed franchises, and experiential retail are further reshaping how publishers engage consumers and expand the market.

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Browse in-depth TOC on the Global Board Games Market

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Region:5

Countries: 25

Company: 40

Segment:5

Global Board Games Market Report Scope

Market Size (2031) USD 39.46 Billion Market Size (2025) USD 21.5 Billion CAGR (2025-2031) 10.65 % Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031 Segments Covered Product, Theme, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Evolving Consumer Preferences Are Expanding the Board Games Market

Adult consumers are emerging as a key growth driver , expanding demand beyond traditional family entertainment into hobby gaming, social gatherings, nostalgia, and collectible experiences.

, expanding demand beyond traditional family entertainment into hobby gaming, social gatherings, nostalgia, and collectible experiences. Premium, strategy, and high-replay games continue to gain momentum , encouraging publishers to expand portfolios with strategy games, party games, collectible card games, puzzles, and special editions.

, encouraging publishers to expand portfolios with strategy games, party games, collectible card games, puzzles, and special editions. Board games are finding wider adoption across cafés, classrooms, travel, and community events , increasing demand for compact formats, flexible player counts, simpler gameplay, and expansion packs.

, increasing demand for compact formats, flexible player counts, simpler gameplay, and expansion packs. Digital platforms are strengthening game discovery and player engagement , enabling publishers reach new audiences while supporting physical board game sales through gifting and in-person play.

, enabling publishers reach new audiences while supporting physical board game sales through gifting and in-person play. Gaming conventions and live events remain important commercial channels, boosting product visibility, retailer partnerships, direct sales, and consumer confidence through hands-on experiences.

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Key Board Games Market Trends Move Growth Beyond Traditional Play

The board games market is increasingly combining physical gameplay with digital tools to improve accessibility and player engagement. Hasbro's Monopoly App Banking demonstrates how companion apps can simplify gameplay, reduce setup time, and make established titles more appealing to younger and casual players.

Experiential retail is also becoming an important discovery channel. Draughts London, with more than 1,000 curated games, enables consumers to experience titles before purchasing, strengthening repeat engagement and supporting future sales.

Large-scale gaming events continue to reinforce market momentum. SPIEL Essen 2025, featuring 948 exhibitors from 50 countries, 220,000 visitors, and 1,716 new game releases, highlights the growing importance of live demonstrations, product launches, consumer feedback, and publisher-retailer collaboration.

Educational applications are creating additional growth opportunities as families and educators increasingly recognize board games for supporting reasoning, memory, communication, and structured problem-solving across multiple age groups.

30% Market Share: Why Tabletop Board Games Continue to Lead

Tabletop board games accounted for approximately 30% of the global board games market in 2025, supported by their broad appeal across family game nights, gifting, hobby gaming, and social entertainment. The category continues to attract both casual players and strategy enthusiasts, creating opportunities for publishers to expand portfolios through refreshed editions, expansion packs, and premium components that encourage repeat purchases. Hasbro's 2025 Monopoly refresh, featuring three expansion packs alongside a redesigned classic edition, demonstrates how established franchises can extend product lifecycles while creating additional consumer spending opportunities.

Strategic Developments Strengthen Product Portfolios and Licensed Growth

March 2026: Czech Games Edition opened pre-orders for Codenames: Critical Role Adventures, the Vox Machina Expansion Pack, Drillers, and upgraded components for SETI and Lost Ruins of Arnak, extending its portfolio through licensed cooperative play, expansions, new strategy titles, and premium component upgrades.

November 2025: Mattel expanded UNO Elite with an officially licensed Formula 1 edition, combining UNO's mass reach with sports fandom, collector behavior, booster-led repeat purchasing, and licensed entertainment appeal.

June 2025: CMON announced that Zombicide moved to Asmodee, giving Asmodee control of all new and existing Zombicide games and strengthening its position in cooperative miniatures and campaign-led board games.

Regional Growth Patterns Continue to Diversify

The board games market is expanding at different rates across regions. North America and Europe remain mature markets supported by established publishers, strong retail networks, and active hobby communities. Asia-Pacific represents the largest long-term growth opportunity, led by China and Japan, while India, Indonesia, and Vietnam continue to gain importance as consumer participation increases. Across Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, growing e-commerce adoption, localized products, community gaming events, and stronger regional distribution are improving access to physical tabletop games.

North America accounted for over 32% of global revenue in 2025, with the U.S. continuing to lead regional demand through major publishers, licensed products, direct-to-consumer launches, and large gaming conventions. Gen Con 2025, attracting nearly 72,000 attendees and more than 575 exhibitors, underscores the scale and maturity of the region's tabletop gaming ecosystem.

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Leading Vendors in the Global Board Games Market

Key Vendors

Asmodee

Ravensburger

Hasbro

Mattel

Other Prominent Vendors

Buffalo Games

Goliath

Masters Traditional Games

Gibson

Rebellion

Cool Minis, Great Games (CMON)

Simba Dickie Group

North Star Games

Spin Master

Games Workshop

Reggie

IELLO

Habermaass GmbH & Co. KG (HABA)

Indie Boards and Cards

PlayMonster

Schmidt Spiele

USAOPOLY, Inc.

University Games Corporation

Czech Games Edition

Walt Disney

Bezier Games

Clementoni

Funko

Grey Fox Games

Panda Game Manufacturing

Thames & Kosmos

Stonemaier Games

Alderac Entertainment Group

Pegasus Spiele

Queen Games

Blue Orange Games

Gigamic

Oink Games

Hobby Japan

999 Games

Lucky Duck Games

Global Board Games Market Segmentation & Forecast

By Product

Tabletop Board Games

Puzzles

Collectible Card Games

Card & Dice Games

Miniature Games

RPG Board Games

By Theme

Strategy & War Board Games

Fantasy Board Games

Educational Board Games

Sports Board Games

Others

By Age Group

Adult

Children

Teenager

Toddlers

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Poland

Netherlands

Sweden

APAC

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Vietnam

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Middle East Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

How big is the global board games market?

What is the growth rate of the global board games market?

What are the key drivers of the global board games market?

Which region dominates the global board games market?

Who are the major players in the global board games market?

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Source: Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

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