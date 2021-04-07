Global Protein Ingredients Market Report 2021-2028

DUBLIN, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Plant Proteins, Animal/Dairy Proteins, Microbe-based Proteins, Insect Proteins), by Application, by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global protein ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 85.5 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5%

The market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing consumer awareness regarding maintaining a healthy diet and leading an active lifestyle. In addition, the growing popularity of adopting a high protein diet as a part of weight reduction is expected to propel the demand for protein ingredients.



Increasing innovations by various manufacturers in terms of manufacturing proteins that contain a wide range of amino acids and specific functions, including energy balance, weight loss, muscle repair, and satiety, are expected to create immense growth potential for the market over the forecast period. Moreover, ascending demand for protein ingredients among women owing to the prevalence of the 'strong not skinny' trend as well as the rising popularity of resistance training among women are factors likely to fuel the market growth.



There has been an increase in the demand for supplements and natural prevention, a rise in the consumption of snack-based meal replacements, and growth in the consumer demand for greater ingredient traceability and authenticity. Moreover, rising demand for higher protein density in mainstream diet and growing multiple nutritional segments addressing various consumer needs on the basis of different life stages, gender, health issues, performance demands, regional diets, and regulatory framework are some of the other major trends being observed in the market.



The protein ingredients companies have been launching new products to cater to the rising demand among health-conscious consumers. For instance, in October 2018, the company DuPont launched a new protein ingredient (pea protein) under the brand TRUPRO 2000 for use in beverage applications. DuPont introduced the new product to further expand its product offerings and increase its penetration in the beverages industry.



Furthermore, in August 2019, Cargill, Incorporated invested in a U.S.-based company called Puris that is operating in the field of plant-based ingredients. A total sum of USD 75 million was invested to cater to the rising demand for pea protein ingredients in the U.S. market. Many international players are looking to make such investments to capitalize on the growing demand for pea protein.

Urbanization, westernization of diets, population growth, expanding middle-class with higher disposable income, increasing frequency of exercise, and rising focus on leading an active and healthy lifestyle in the emerging economies, including China and India, are factors expected to drive the demand for protein ingredients.

Protein Ingredients Market Report Highlights

By product, plant proteins are expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increased use of protein ingredients in food and beverages. Increasing use of plant proteins in a wide range of applications, including manufacturing of fertilizers, paper coatings, and printing inks, is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the segment.

Animal/dairy proteins held the largest revenue share of over 70.0% in 2020 owing to the growing adoption of these products in developed markets. Whey protein is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period as it is largely popular among fitness-savvy consumers.

North America dominated the market with more than 40.0% share of the global revenue in 2020 owing to the high demand from the U.S. food and beverages sector. Consumer markets developing in the Asia Pacific are growing at a high pace due to a rise in disposable income and changing lifestyle, resulting in significant growth of the regional market.

dominated the market with more than 40.0% share of the global revenue in 2020 owing to the high demand from the U.S. food and beverages sector. Consumer markets developing in the are growing at a high pace due to a rise in disposable income and changing lifestyle, resulting in significant growth of the regional market. The Middle East and Africa is expected to exhibit a revenue-based CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2028. This is attributed to supportive government policies as well as improved economic indicators, which have resulted in the increased availability of packaged foods amongst the urban and rural population.

