Global Riveting Machines Industry Study 2019 by Machine Type, Power Source, End-use Industries and Geography (2016-2026)

The riveting machines market estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Although advancement in welding technology replaced riveting joints from different fronts, riveting joints are not completely replaceable and maintained their impact in permanent fasting applications. Consequently, the demand for riveting joints and riveting machines are experiencing consistent growth and expected to continue their growth throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Riveting machines can easily join two or more metal plates, reducing heavy labor and avoiding considerable inaccuracy appearing in manual riveting. Riveting joints are capable of withstanding heavy load and high yield strength owing to the better stress distribution across the structure. Riveting joints are non-flexible and do not allow damage-free or easy installation alterations.

Therefore, riveting machines have a limited application in moving machine parts. However, these joints are almost exceptional for joining heavy permanent structures bearing heavy stress and load.

The aforementioned factors are helping riveting machines market to maintain the market value and are projected to maintain their steady growth in coming years.

Key Analysis

Consistently rising demand for dependable permanent fastening solutions and its effects on the development of riveting machines market

The growth of several end-user industries and their development complementing the growth of riveting machines market

Different segments of riveting machines and their standing in terms of market value

The role played by riveting machines in heavy structural construction, locomotive building, and energy generation sector

Highlighting the factors boosting the demand for impact as well as orbital riveting machines

Role of developing region such as Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa and Latin America and their effect on global riveting machines market

Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Riveting Machines Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Riveting Machines Market, by Machine Type

2.3. Global Riveting Machines Market, by Power Source

2.4. Global Riveting Machines Market, by End-use Industries

2.5. Global Riveting Machines Market, by Geography



3. Global Riveting Machines Market Analysis

3.1. Global Riveting Machines Market Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. See-Saw Analysis

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.5. Competitive Landscape



4. Global Riveting Machines Market Value, by Machine Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Impact Riveting

4.3. Orbital Riveting

4.4. Others



5. Global Riveting Machines Market Value, by Power Source, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Hydraulic

5.3. Pneumatic

5.4. Electric



6. Global Riveting Machines Market Value, by End-use Industries, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Industrial Manufacturing

6.3. Automotive

6.4. Oil & Gas

6.5. Power Generation

6.6. Construction

6.7. Transportation

6.8. Others



7. North America Riveting Machines Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America Riveting Machines Market, by Machine Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

7.3. North America Riveting Machines Market, by Power Source, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

7.4. North America Riveting Machines Market, by End-use Industries, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

7.5. North America Riveting Machines Market Value, by Country, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



8. Europe Riveting Machines Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

8.1. Overview

8.2. Europe Riveting Machines Market, by Machine Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

8.3. Europe Riveting Machines Market, by Power Source, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

8.4. Europe Riveting Machines Market, by End-use Industries, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

8.5. Europe Riveting Machines Market Value, by Country, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



9. Asia Pacific Riveting Machines Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

9.1. Overview

9.2. Asia Pacific Riveting Machines Market, by Machine Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

9.3. Asia Pacific Riveting Machines Market, by Power Source, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

9.4. Asia Pacific Riveting Machines Market, by End-use Industries, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

9.5. Asia Pacific Riveting Machines Market Value, by Country, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



10. Rest of World (RoW) Riveting Machines Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

10.1. Overview

10.2. RoW Riveting Machines Market, by Machine Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

10.3. RoW Riveting Machines Market, by Power Source, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

10.4. RoW Riveting Machines Market, by End-use Industries, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

10.5. RoW Riveting Machines Market Value, by Country, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Stanley Black & Decker

11.2. GESIPA Blindniettechnik

11.3. BalTec UK

11.4. Bollhoff Fastenings (Bollhoff Group)

11.5. Arconic

11.6. Capmac Industry

11.7. VVG-Befestigungstechnik

11.8. Superior Rivet Machines

11.9. Zhejing JUDA Machinery

11.10. La Clusienne-Clufix

11.11. Meta Precision Industry

11.12. Atoli Machinery



