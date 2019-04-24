Global Riveting Machines Industry Study 2019 by Machine Type, Power Source, End-use Industries and Geography (2016-2026)
DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Riveting Machines Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The riveting machines market estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.
Although advancement in welding technology replaced riveting joints from different fronts, riveting joints are not completely replaceable and maintained their impact in permanent fasting applications. Consequently, the demand for riveting joints and riveting machines are experiencing consistent growth and expected to continue their growth throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.
Riveting machines can easily join two or more metal plates, reducing heavy labor and avoiding considerable inaccuracy appearing in manual riveting. Riveting joints are capable of withstanding heavy load and high yield strength owing to the better stress distribution across the structure. Riveting joints are non-flexible and do not allow damage-free or easy installation alterations.
Therefore, riveting machines have a limited application in moving machine parts. However, these joints are almost exceptional for joining heavy permanent structures bearing heavy stress and load.
The aforementioned factors are helping riveting machines market to maintain the market value and are projected to maintain their steady growth in coming years.
Key Analysis
- Consistently rising demand for dependable permanent fastening solutions and its effects on the development of riveting machines market
- The growth of several end-user industries and their development complementing the growth of riveting machines market
- Different segments of riveting machines and their standing in terms of market value
- The role played by riveting machines in heavy structural construction, locomotive building, and energy generation sector
- Highlighting the factors boosting the demand for impact as well as orbital riveting machines
- Role of developing region such as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America and their effect on global riveting machines market
Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Global Riveting Machines Market Snapshot
2.2. Global Riveting Machines Market, by Machine Type
2.3. Global Riveting Machines Market, by Power Source
2.4. Global Riveting Machines Market, by End-use Industries
2.5. Global Riveting Machines Market, by Geography
3. Global Riveting Machines Market Analysis
3.1. Global Riveting Machines Market Overview
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.3. See-Saw Analysis
3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition
3.5. Competitive Landscape
4. Global Riveting Machines Market Value, by Machine Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
4.1. Overview
4.2. Impact Riveting
4.3. Orbital Riveting
4.4. Others
5. Global Riveting Machines Market Value, by Power Source, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
5.1. Overview
5.2. Hydraulic
5.3. Pneumatic
5.4. Electric
6. Global Riveting Machines Market Value, by End-use Industries, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
6.1. Overview
6.2. Industrial Manufacturing
6.3. Automotive
6.4. Oil & Gas
6.5. Power Generation
6.6. Construction
6.7. Transportation
6.8. Others
7. North America Riveting Machines Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
7.1. Overview
7.2. North America Riveting Machines Market, by Machine Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
7.3. North America Riveting Machines Market, by Power Source, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
7.4. North America Riveting Machines Market, by End-use Industries, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
7.5. North America Riveting Machines Market Value, by Country, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
8. Europe Riveting Machines Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
8.1. Overview
8.2. Europe Riveting Machines Market, by Machine Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
8.3. Europe Riveting Machines Market, by Power Source, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
8.4. Europe Riveting Machines Market, by End-use Industries, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
8.5. Europe Riveting Machines Market Value, by Country, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
9. Asia Pacific Riveting Machines Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
9.1. Overview
9.2. Asia Pacific Riveting Machines Market, by Machine Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
9.3. Asia Pacific Riveting Machines Market, by Power Source, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
9.4. Asia Pacific Riveting Machines Market, by End-use Industries, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
9.5. Asia Pacific Riveting Machines Market Value, by Country, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
10. Rest of World (RoW) Riveting Machines Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
10.1. Overview
10.2. RoW Riveting Machines Market, by Machine Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
10.3. RoW Riveting Machines Market, by Power Source, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
10.4. RoW Riveting Machines Market, by End-use Industries, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
10.5. RoW Riveting Machines Market Value, by Country, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
11. Company Profiles
11.1. Stanley Black & Decker
11.2. GESIPA Blindniettechnik
11.3. BalTec UK
11.4. Bollhoff Fastenings (Bollhoff Group)
11.5. Arconic
11.6. Capmac Industry
11.7. VVG-Befestigungstechnik
11.8. Superior Rivet Machines
11.9. Zhejing JUDA Machinery
11.10. La Clusienne-Clufix
11.11. Meta Precision Industry
11.12. Atoli Machinery
