Global Robotic Drilling Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Huisman Equipment, Nabors Industries, Rigid Robotics, Siemens & Teradyne

DUBLIN, Aug 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Robotic Drilling Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robotic drilling market in oil and gas industry to grow at a CAGR of 6.87% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Robotic Drilling Market in Oil and Gas Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rising investments in renewable energy. Global investments in the renewable energy sector are on the rise with the reduction in fossil fuel reserves and increasing focus on climate change and environmental protection.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing consumption of oil and natural gas. The growth in the consumption of oil and gas resources will increase demand for the same and encourage investments in the upstream sectors.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the uncertainties associated with low crude oil prices. Major price fluctuations in crude oil prices will affect the upstream sector and eventually the new exploration projects.

Key vendors

Huisman Equipment

Nabors Industries

Rigid Robotics

Siemens

Teradyne

Key Topics Covered:







PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT







PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY







PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE







PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022







PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS







PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Hardware

Software

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION





Comparison by application

Onshore

Offshore

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE







PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK







PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES







PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Rising investments in renewable energy

New oil and gas discoveries

Increased exploration activities in Arctic

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE





Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sxwspk/global_robotic?w=5





Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

