Global Robotic Drilling Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Huisman Equipment, Nabors Industries, Rigid Robotics, Siemens & Teradyne
The "Global Robotic Drilling Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global robotic drilling market in oil and gas industry to grow at a CAGR of 6.87% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Robotic Drilling Market in Oil and Gas Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rising investments in renewable energy. Global investments in the renewable energy sector are on the rise with the reduction in fossil fuel reserves and increasing focus on climate change and environmental protection.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing consumption of oil and natural gas. The growth in the consumption of oil and gas resources will increase demand for the same and encourage investments in the upstream sectors.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the uncertainties associated with low crude oil prices. Major price fluctuations in crude oil prices will affect the upstream sector and eventually the new exploration projects.
Key vendors
- Huisman Equipment
- Nabors Industries
- Rigid Robotics
- Siemens
- Teradyne
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Hardware
- Software
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Onshore
- Offshore
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising investments in renewable energy
- New oil and gas discoveries
- Increased exploration activities in Arctic
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
