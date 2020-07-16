Global Rodent Control Market (2020 to 2027) - by Type and Application

DUBLIN, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rodent Control Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rodent control market was valued at $2.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.



Rodent control is the regulation of the population of destructive, noxious, or dangerous rodents through chemical, biological, or other means. Rodenticides are pesticides that kill rodents. These are chemicals or mixture of chemicals that are used to mitigate rodent damage. Norway rats, roof rats, and house mice tend to reside in places where there are human activities that can lead to serious health issues; thus, rodent control has gained significant importance in recent years.



The growth of the rodent control market is attributed to factors such as increase in urban population all around the world, which has resulted in significant increase in food sources and conducive living habitats for various rodents such as Norway rats, roof rats, and house mice. This has resulted in increased demand for rodent control management across the world. In addition, rapid migration is witnessed from rural areas to urban centers, being more prevalent in developing countries such as India.



However, stringent regulations and ban on the use of chemical based rodent control in developed countries and surge in use of mechanical methods for rodent control is likely to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, toxicity and health-related issues due to chemicals present in rodenticides is a significant factor that hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, the introduction of new techniques like digital rodent control that include high-tech digital traps, sensors, and cameras and ongoing R&D activities to increase the dependency on bio-based rodenticides are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market expansion in future.



The global rodent control market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, it is categorized into chemical, mechanical, biological, and others. The applications covered in the study include commercial, residential, agriculture, industrial, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Anticimex, BASF SE, Bayer AG, EcolabInc., Neogen Corporation, PelGar International, Rentokil Initial Plc, Rollins Inc., Senestech Corporation, Syngenta AG.



Key Benefits



Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the rodent control market from 2019 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Key Findings



The Asia-Pacific rodent control market is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of nearly 7.5%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

The residential application is anticipated to witness moderate growth rate of 6.2%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

North America dominated the rodent control market with a revenue share of over 5.5% in 2018.

The chemical rodent control is anticipated to witness moderate growth rate of 6.6%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Rodent Family Animals

3.3. Key Findings

3.3.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.4. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Patent Analysis

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Increase in Urbanization Coupled With Exponential Growth of Population

3.6.1.2. Changes in Climatic Conditions

3.6.1.3. Easy Availability of Rodent Control Products & Services

3.6.2. Restraint

3.6.2.1. Stringent Regulations and Ban on the Use of Chemical-Based Rodent Control

3.6.3. Opportunity

3.6.3.1. R&D Activities to Develop Bio-Based Rodenticides



Chapter 4: Global Rodent Control Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Chemical

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.3. Mechanical

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.4. Biological

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Global Rodent Control Market, by Application

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Residential

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.3. Commercial

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.4. Industrial

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.5. Agriculture

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Global Rodent Control Market, by Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2019

7.2. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

7.3. Competitive Heatmap

7.4. Key Developments

7.4.1. New Product Launches

7.4.2. Acquisition



Chapter 8: Company Profile

8.1. Anticimex

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Operating Business Segments

8.1.4. Product Portfolio

8.1.5. Business Performance

8.2. Basf Se

8.3. Bayer AG

8.4. Ecolab Inc.

8.5. Neogen Corporation

8.6. Pelgar International

8.7. Rentokil Initial plc

8.8. Rollins Inc.

8.9. Senestech Inc.

8.10. Syngenta AG

8.11. Other Key Players Profile



