NEW YORK, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Sambal



Sambal is a pepper sauce and condiment that is made from ground or mashed chilies. It also includes other secondary ingredients such as garlic paste, ginger paste, shrimps, fish sauce, vinegar, palm sugar, shallots, scallion, lime juice, sugar, and other spices.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05372346



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Sambal Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% during the period 2017-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Sambal Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report covers packaged sambal products. It includes segmentation based on products and geography.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Sambal Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

GUSTAV GERIG

HUY FONG FOODS

Kokita

SINGLONG.com

Fung Group (Woh Hup Food Industries)



Market driver

• Wide range of applications

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Rising demand for preservative and additive-free sambal products

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Threat of substitutes

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05372346



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sambal-market-2018-2022-300630466.html