Global Seafood Alliance Releases its 2025 Annual Report

The report highlights the importance of GSA's global community and its role in advancing responsible seafood practices through advocacy, education and third-party certification.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) has released its 2025 Annual Report, showcasing a year of measurable progress in advancing responsible seafood practices worldwide. The report highlights key initiatives that would not be possible without the support of GSA's global community of producers, members, partners and stakeholders who are helping build trust in seafood.

BAP-certified metric tonnage in 2025 by region.

"What continues to inspire me is that the industry relationships we've forged as a group transcend transactions," said Mike Kocsis, CEO. "They are grounded in shared goals, accountability and a belief that seafood can be a positive force for people and planet. The level of engagement across our global network remains one of GSA's greatest strengths."

Highlights from the Report

Certification – In 2025, GSA ended the year with 4,308 certified producers in 45 countries, a 3% increase from the previous year. Certified producers made 7,808 improvements to their operations in 2025 in order to attain certification.

– In 2025, GSA ended the year with 4,308 certified producers in 45 countries, a 3% increase from the previous year. Certified producers made 7,808 improvements to their operations in 2025 in order to attain certification. Consumer Insights – Research conducted by GlobeScan in 2025 in Canada, France, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States found that two-thirds of consumers trust products carrying the BAP label. In addition, more than half said the BAP label would influence their decision to buy or eat a seafood product.

– Research conducted by GlobeScan in 2025 in Canada, France, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States found that two-thirds of consumers trust products carrying the BAP label. In addition, more than half said the BAP label would influence their decision to buy or eat a seafood product. Education – The Advocate had 1 million pageviews last year and the Aquademia podcast had a 22% increase in episode downloads.

– had 1 million pageviews last year and the Aquademia podcast had a 22% increase in episode downloads. Membership – GSA now as more than 8,500 members around the world, including more than 30 corporate members.

The report also features updates on important organizational initiatives including standards updates, marketing campaigns and additional global impact metrics. The full 2025 Annual Report is available here.

About Global Seafood Alliance

The Global Seafood Alliance is an international, nonprofit trade association dedicated to advancing responsible seafood practices through education, advocacy and third-party assurances. Through the development of its certification programs, GSA has become the leading provider of assurances for wild and farmed seafood globally. The organization's work addresses the full spectrum of responsibility, from environmental responsibility and social accountability to food safety. Established in 1997 as the Global Aquaculture Alliance, GSA is headquartered in Portsmouth, N.H., USA. To learn more, visit www.globalseafood.org.

SOURCE Global Seafood Alliance