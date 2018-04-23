Global Self-Service Kiosk Market 2018-2022: Improved Customer Reach is a Major Market Driver

DUBLIN, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Self-service Kiosk Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global self-service kiosk market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is use of self-service kiosk for omnichannel retailing. Omnichannel retailing consists of brick and mortar stores, mobile apps, e-commerce sites, and retail kiosks, to provide an integrated and efficient shopping experience. Self-service retail kiosks enable the consumers to directly interact with the online retailers' website, integrated with the inventory data of the brick and mortar stores.
According to the report, one driver in the market is improved customer reach. Self-service kiosks expand the geographical reach of several businesses without establishing a brick and mortar outlet. The advantages offered such as minimal investment and reduced costs on labor, stock keeping, and store construction, attract organizations to implement and set up more self-service kiosks.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high capital investments hindering adoption. The high initial cost involved in the procurement of customized hardware and software for self-service kiosks is a significant challenge for vendors. The hardware used in these kiosks is outsourced from different manufacturers, while the software is developed by a third-party vendor based on the business requirements of the retailer.
Key Vendors
- Diebold Nixdorf
- Embross
- KIOSK Information Systems
- NCR
- SLABB
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
Retail industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Entertainment industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Travel industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Financial services industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Healthcare industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Key leading countries
US
UK
Germany
France
Japan
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Development of interactive self-service kiosks for physically challenged individuals
Using self-service kiosk for omnichannel retailing
Rising demand for customized self-service kiosks
Increasing adoption of high-resolution displays
Increasing use of contactless payments through smartphones
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Diebold Nixdorf
Embross
KIOSK Information Systems
NCR
SLABB
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rslpfh/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-self-service-kiosk-market-2018-2022-improved-customer-reach-is-a-major-market-driver-300634477.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article