Global Self-Service Kiosk Market 2018-2022: Improved Customer Reach is a Major Market Driver

Global self-service kiosk market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is use of self-service kiosk for omnichannel retailing. Omnichannel retailing consists of brick and mortar stores, mobile apps, e-commerce sites, and retail kiosks, to provide an integrated and efficient shopping experience. Self-service retail kiosks enable the consumers to directly interact with the online retailers' website, integrated with the inventory data of the brick and mortar stores.

According to the report, one driver in the market is improved customer reach. Self-service kiosks expand the geographical reach of several businesses without establishing a brick and mortar outlet. The advantages offered such as minimal investment and reduced costs on labor, stock keeping, and store construction, attract organizations to implement and set up more self-service kiosks.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high capital investments hindering adoption. The high initial cost involved in the procurement of customized hardware and software for self-service kiosks is a significant challenge for vendors. The hardware used in these kiosks is outsourced from different manufacturers, while the software is developed by a third-party vendor based on the business requirements of the retailer.

Key Vendors

Diebold Nixdorf

Embross

KIOSK Information Systems

NCR

SLABB

