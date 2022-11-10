Global Single-Use Assemblies Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.8%

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single-Use Assemblies Market by Product (Bag, Filtration, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing Assemblies), Solution (Customized, Standard), Application (Filtration, Cell Culture, Storage, Fill-finish), End User (Pharma, Biopharma, CMOs) - Global Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global single-use assemblies market is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2027 from USD 2.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. Major advantages of single-use technologies over traditional stainless-steel assemblies, such as rapid implementation and the low risk of cross-contamination are propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure and growing biologics, the launch of technologically advent products are furthermore likely to boost the market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Filtration assemblies held a substantial share of the global single-use assemblies market in 2021.

Based on product, the market is segmented into bag assemblies, filtration assemblies, bottle assemblies, mixing system assemblies, and other products. The bag assemblies held a dominant share in the market in 2021 and are expected to continue dominance during the forecast period. The launch of new products in the market which is making research to grow at a faster pace is likely to drive segmental growth. In March 2022, Dover Corporation (US), launched liquid single-use bioprocessing bags, which was the first of many new products for handling and supply of sterile liquids for the biotherapeutics market.

The filtration applications segment dominated the market in 2021.

Based on applications, the single-use assemblies market is segmented into filtration, cell culture & mixing, storage, sampling, fill-finish & other applications. A strong focus of key market players in filtration applications due to the rising demand of aseptic manufacturing of drug products is likely to project segmental growth. Key market players focusing on mergers & acquisitions is further likely to have a positive impact on market growth. For instance, For instance, Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France) acquired filtration expert WaterSep BioSeparations in 2020.

North America held a dominant share in 2021.

Geographically, the single-use assemblies market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the major share in the single-use assemblies market. North America held a dominant share owing to the presence of key market players coupled with increased adoption of single-use assemblies in research applications of biologics and biosimilar manufacturing in the region. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace due to increased research funding and the adoption of single-use assemblies in research and industrial applications.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid Implementation and Low Risk of Cross-Contamination

Increasing Biopharmaceutical R&D

Growing Biologics Market

Cost Savings

Restraints

Issues Related to Extractables & Leachables

Breakage of Bags and Loss of Production Materials

Opportunities

Emerging Countries

Challenges

Waste Disposal

