Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market 2018-2022 - Increased M&As & Personalized Fitness-Coaching Feature

The "Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales are used to measure the users' weight, BMI, and body composition (including body-fat percentage). By working in sync with health apps, smart scales enable users to track their weight over time. Most of the devices are characterized by Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity, enabling the user to send the output data to the cloud or to their smartphones.
One trend in the market is personalized fitness-coaching feature. In this body fat scales market research report, our analysts identify the inclusion of personalized fitness-coaching function to be one of the key trends contributing to the growth of the smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing health consciousness. Globally, consumers are becoming extremely health conscious as rising aging population is extensively suffering from numerous chronic diseases. This, coupled with the increasing healthcare costs encourage individuals to adopt precautionary measures and products, such as smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales to track numerous health parameters.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high product costs. Smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market is characterized by high product costs. Increased durability, use of premium raw materials, and high performance of such devices contribute to high product costs.
Key vendors
- Fitbit
- Garmin
- Huawei Technologies
- Nokia (Withings)
- Under Armour
