Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market 2018-2022 - Increased M&As & Personalized Fitness-Coaching Feature

The global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales are used to measure the users' weight, BMI, and body composition (including body-fat percentage). By working in sync with health apps, smart scales enable users to track their weight over time. Most of the devices are characterized by Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity, enabling the user to send the output data to the cloud or to their smartphones.

One trend in the market is personalized fitness-coaching feature. In this body fat scales market research report, our analysts identify the inclusion of personalized fitness-coaching function to be one of the key trends contributing to the growth of the smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing health consciousness. Globally, consumers are becoming extremely health conscious as rising aging population is extensively suffering from numerous chronic diseases. This, coupled with the increasing healthcare costs encourage individuals to adopt precautionary measures and products, such as smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales to track numerous health parameters.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high product costs. Smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market is characterized by high product costs. Increased durability, use of premium raw materials, and high performance of such devices contribute to high product costs.

Key vendors

Fitbit

Garmin

Huawei Technologies

Nokia (Withings)

Under Armour

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RETAIL DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Segmentation by retail distribution channel

Comparison by retail distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Online - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by retail distribution channel

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRICE RANGE

Segmentation by price range

Comparison by price range

More than $100 - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022 Less than $100 - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022 Market opportunity by price range

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Pregnancy-mode feature

Increased M&As

Personalized fitness-coaching feature

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Fitbit

Garmin

Huawei Technologies

Nokia (Withings)

Under Armour

PART 16: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/llwph4/global_smart?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-weight-body-composition-and-bmi-scales-market-2018-2022---increased-mas--personalized-fitness-coaching-feature-300654393.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

