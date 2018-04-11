Global Solar Backsheet Market 2018-2023 with Cybrid, Jolywood, Coveme, Krempel, and Hangzhou First Dominating

DUBLIN, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Solar Backsheet Market by Type (Fluoropolymer and Non-Fluoropolymer), Application (Utility, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, and Military), Installation (Roof-Mounted, Ground-Mounted, and Floating Power Plant), and Region Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The solar backsheet market is estimated to be USD 1.71 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.40 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.02%, from 2018 to 2023.
Increasing solar PV installation and policy support from governments to enable the adoption of renewable technologies are driving the solar backsheet market. High installation and storage costs of solar PV act as restraints for the market.
The floating power plant market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the ability of these plants to generate more power due to the cooling nature of water. Floating power plants also solve land constraint issues which are major hurdles in ground-mounted solar installations.
Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global solar backsheet market during the forecast period due to the significant increase in solar PV installation in China and India. China is the largest market in Asia Pacific and is heavily investing in solar PV to reduce carbon emissions and fulfil its power needs. The other key markets in Asia Pacific are India, South Korea, and Australia. Asia Pacific accounted for more than 50% of the solar backsheet market in 2017.
The leading players in the solar backsheet market include Cybrid (China), Jolywood (China), Coveme (Italy), Krempel (Germany), and Hangzhou First (China).
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Solar Backsheet Market
4.2 Solar Backsheet Market, By Type
4.3 Solar Backsheet Market, By Application
4.4 North America Solar Backsheet Market, By Installation & Country
4.5 Solar Backsheet Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Solar Pv Installation
5.2.1.2 Policy Supports From Governments To Enable Adoption Of Renewable Technologies
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Installation And Storage Cost Of Solar Pv Power
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Technology Advancement
5.2.4 Challenge
5.2.4.1 Pv Panel Failures Due To Poor Testing Standard Of Backsheets
6 Solar Backsheet Consumption Market, By Region
6.1 Introduction
6.2 North America
6.3 Asia Pacific
6.4 Europe
6.5 Rest Of The World
7 Solar Backsheet Installation Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fluoropolymer
7.3 Non-Fluoropolymer
8 Solar Backsheet Installation Market, By Installation
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Roof Mounted
8.3 Ground Mounted
8.4 Floating Power Plant
9 Solar Backsheet Installation Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Utility
9.3 Residential
9.4 Commercial
9.5 Industrial
9.6 Military
10 Solar Backsheet Installation Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 By Application
10.2.2 By Installation
10.2.3 By Type
10.2.4 By Country
10.2.4.1 China
10.2.4.2 Japan
10.2.4.3 India
10.2.4.4 South Korea
10.2.4.5 Australia
10.2.4.6 Rest Of Asia Pacific
10.3 North America
10.3.1 By Application
10.3.2 By Installation
10.3.3 By Type
10.3.4 By Country
10.3.4.1 Us
10.3.4.2 Canada
10.3.4.3 Mexico
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 By Application
10.4.2 By Installation
10.4.3 By Type
10.4.4 By Country
10.4.4.1 Germany
10.4.4.2 Uk
10.4.4.3 France
10.4.4.4 Italy
10.4.4.5 Spain
10.4.4.6 Rest Of Europe
10.5 Rest Of The World (Row)
10.5.1 By Application
10.5.2 By Installation
10.5.3 By Type
10.5.4 By Country
10.5.4.1 Chile
10.5.4.2 South Africa
10.5.4.3 Israel
10.5.4.4 Turkey
10.5.4.5 Others
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Ranking Of Players And Market Structure
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Contracts & Agreements
11.3.2 New Product Launches
11.3.3 Investments & Expansions
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Benchmarking
12.2 Agfa
12.3 Dupont
12.4 Jolywood
12.5 Coveme
12.6 Isovoltaic
12.7 3M
12.8 Hangzhou First
12.9 Honeywell
12.10 Toray
12.11 Cybrid
12.12 Dunmore
12.13 Krempel
12.14 Mitsubishi Polyester Film
12.15 Targray
