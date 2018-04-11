Global Solar Backsheet Market 2018-2023 with Cybrid, Jolywood, Coveme, Krempel, and Hangzhou First Dominating

The solar backsheet market is estimated to be USD 1.71 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.40 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.02%, from 2018 to 2023.

Increasing solar PV installation and policy support from governments to enable the adoption of renewable technologies are driving the solar backsheet market. High installation and storage costs of solar PV act as restraints for the market.

The floating power plant market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the ability of these plants to generate more power due to the cooling nature of water. Floating power plants also solve land constraint issues which are major hurdles in ground-mounted solar installations.



Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global solar backsheet market during the forecast period due to the significant increase in solar PV installation in China and India. China is the largest market in Asia Pacific and is heavily investing in solar PV to reduce carbon emissions and fulfil its power needs. The other key markets in Asia Pacific are India, South Korea, and Australia. Asia Pacific accounted for more than 50% of the solar backsheet market in 2017.



The leading players in the solar backsheet market include Cybrid (China), Jolywood (China), Coveme (Italy), Krempel (Germany), and Hangzhou First (China).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Regional Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Limitations

2.5 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Solar Backsheet Market

4.2 Solar Backsheet Market, By Type

4.3 Solar Backsheet Market, By Application

4.4 North America Solar Backsheet Market, By Installation & Country

4.5 Solar Backsheet Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Solar Pv Installation

5.2.1.2 Policy Supports From Governments To Enable Adoption Of Renewable Technologies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Installation And Storage Cost Of Solar Pv Power

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Technology Advancement

5.2.4 Challenge

5.2.4.1 Pv Panel Failures Due To Poor Testing Standard Of Backsheets



6 Solar Backsheet Consumption Market, By Region

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.4 Europe

6.5 Rest Of The World



7 Solar Backsheet Installation Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fluoropolymer

7.3 Non-Fluoropolymer



8 Solar Backsheet Installation Market, By Installation

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Roof Mounted

8.3 Ground Mounted

8.4 Floating Power Plant



9 Solar Backsheet Installation Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Utility

9.3 Residential

9.4 Commercial

9.5 Industrial

9.6 Military



10 Solar Backsheet Installation Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 By Application

10.2.2 By Installation

10.2.3 By Type

10.2.4 By Country

10.2.4.1 China

10.2.4.2 Japan

10.2.4.3 India

10.2.4.4 South Korea

10.2.4.5 Australia

10.2.4.6 Rest Of Asia Pacific

10.3 North America

10.3.1 By Application

10.3.2 By Installation

10.3.3 By Type

10.3.4 By Country

10.3.4.1 Us

10.3.4.2 Canada

10.3.4.3 Mexico

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 By Application

10.4.2 By Installation

10.4.3 By Type

10.4.4 By Country

10.4.4.1 Germany

10.4.4.2 Uk

10.4.4.3 France

10.4.4.4 Italy

10.4.4.5 Spain

10.4.4.6 Rest Of Europe

10.5 Rest Of The World (Row)

10.5.1 By Application

10.5.2 By Installation

10.5.3 By Type

10.5.4 By Country

10.5.4.1 Chile

10.5.4.2 South Africa

10.5.4.3 Israel

10.5.4.4 Turkey

10.5.4.5 Others



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Ranking Of Players And Market Structure

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Contracts & Agreements

11.3.2 New Product Launches

11.3.3 Investments & Expansions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Benchmarking

12.2 Agfa

12.3 Dupont

12.4 Jolywood

12.5 Coveme

12.6 Isovoltaic

12.7 3M

12.8 Hangzhou First

12.9 Honeywell

12.10 Toray

12.11 Cybrid

12.12 Dunmore

12.13 Krempel

12.14 Mitsubishi Polyester Film

12.15 Targray



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/29wgmv/global_solar?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-solar-backsheet-market-2018-2023-with-cybrid-jolywood-coveme-krempel-and-hangzhou-first-dominating-300628024.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

