Global Surgical Retractors Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surgical Retractors Market by Product (Hand-held, Self-retaining, Wire), Design (Fixed, Angled, Elevated), Application (Abdominal, Cardiothoracic, Orthopedic, Urological, Aesthetic), End User (Hospitals, Fertility Centers, ASCs) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global surgical retractors market is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2027 from USD 1.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.7%. The growth of this market can largely be attributed to the rising demand for plastic and reconstructive surgeries, increasing number of surgeries, and increasing healthcare infrastructure for better quality medical care.
The self-retaining retractors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on product, the global surgical retractors market is segmented into handheld retractors, self-retaining retractors, table-mounted retractors, wire retractors, and retractor accessories. The self-retaining retractors segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growing adoption of spinal and endorectal surgeries worldwide and their increasing preference in minimally invasive and dermatology surgeries.
The abdominal surgeries segment accounted for the largest share of the surgical retractors market, by application
Based on application, the surgical retractors market is segmented into abdominal surgeries, cardiothoracic surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, obstetric and gynaecological surgeries, urological surgeries, aesthetic surgeries, head, neck, and spinal surgeries, and other surgeries. The largest share of the abdominal surgeries segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of target disease conditions related to abdominal organs and the large number of surgical procedures performed through the abdominal region.
The ambulatory care centers segment to witness the highest growth in the surgical retractors end user market during the forecast period
Based on end users, the surgical retractors market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and surgical centers, ambulatory care centers, and maternity and fertility centers. The ambulatory care centers segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increased adoption of getting treated in ambulatory care settings due to the cost-effective treatment offered.
The APAC to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 - 2027. The presence of high-growth markets such as India, China, and Japan, rapid growth in the geriatric population, increasing number of hospitals, supportive reimbursement policies, and the implementation of favorable government initiatives are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the surgical retractors market in the Asia Pacific region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Worldwide
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Along with Significant Rise in Geriatric Population
- Availability of Specialized Retraction Products
- Rising Demand for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries
Restraints
- Increased Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
Opportunities
- High-Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets
- Increasing Adoption of Outpatient Surgeries
Challenges
- Surgical Errors
- Shortage of Surgeons
Premium Insights
- Rising Number of Surgical Procedures Performed to Drive Growth
- Handheld Retractors Segment Accounted for Largest Share of Asia-Pacific Market in 2021
- China to Register Highest Growth During Forecast Period
- North America to Dominate Market in 2027
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Surgical Retractors Market, by Product
7 Surgical Retractors Market, by Design
8 Surgical Retractors Market, by Usage
9 Surgical Retractors Market, by Application
10 Surgical Retractors Market, by End-user
11 Surgical Retractors Market, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
14 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Applied Medical Resources Corporation
- Arthrex, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Br Surgical, LLC
- Conmed Corporation
- Enovis Corporation (Djo Global, Inc.)
- Globus Medical, Inc.
- Halma plc (Microsurgical Technology)
- Henry Schein, Inc.
- Innomed, Inc.
- Integra Lifesciences
- Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes)
- Lina Medical Aps
- Mediflex Surgical Products
- Medline Industries, Lp
- Medtronic plc
- Olympus Corporation
- Sklar Surgical Instruments
- Stryker Corporation
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Terumo Corporation
- The Cooper Companies Inc.
- Thompson Surgical Instruments
