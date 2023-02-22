Global Surgical Robotics Market Report 2022:Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Fuels Sector

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surgical Robotics Market: Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increase in the rate of automation in healthcare sectors has facilitated the introduction of surgical robotics and unmanned surgery. Rise in incidence of chronic diseases and cancer and also neurological conditions is further expected to boost the growth of surgical robotics market. The use of surgical robotics ensure less procedural time and post-surgical complication, thus improving treatment outcomes in patients.

Conversely, significant installation and maintenance cost of surgical robots, however, hold back the swift adoption of these systems, particularly in economically challenged regions.



Neurosurgery will be the fastest-growing surgery type segment during the forecast period



Surgical robots find a wide application in minimally invasive procedures. These solutions in tow with minimally invasive surgeries offer benefits such as quick procedural time, less blood loss, lesser scarring, and even lower risk of possible infection. Adequate use of surgical robotics will allow overcoming the risk of infections to surgeons and healthcare providers in case of HIV patients. Geriatric patients will highly benefit from robotic surgery as these procedures are safer than conventional surgeries and allow quick recovery and less in-patient stay.

The key surgery types analyzed for the purpose of this study include gynecology, urology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and general surgery. Of these surgery types, gynecology enjoy the dominance position in terms of revenue generation. Reported high success rates of robotic surgeries in gynecology and proven efficacy mainly drive the demand for surgical robotics in gynecology application.

Additionally, high incidence of gynecologic complications that are often treated with minimally invasive procedures also drive the gynecology segment. It is expected that neurosurgery will be the fastest growing surgery type segment during the forecast period. Substantial increase in incidence of neurological conditions and their high risk of morbidity, and increasing application of treatment regimen through robot-assisted procedures are the prime drivers of this segment.



Software and Services segment is the fastest growing area in the overall market



Based on the type of components, the global surgical robotics market is categorized into surgical systems, accessories, and software and services. Among these components, surgical systems is observed to be the largest revenue generating segment and the fastest market growth will be observed in software and services segment. Significant purchase cost of surgical systems, ranging between US$ 1.2 million to US$ 2.5 million and increasing installation of these systems in surgical centers mainly drive the dominance of this segment.

Additionally, high prices of these devices will also support the leading position of surgical systems through and beyond the forecast period. On the other hand, rapid technological advancement has urged swift upgrading of surgical systems thus driving the demand for software required for operating these systems. Since surgical systems form the core component of surgical robotic console, timely and frequent maintenance of these systems is also in demand; therefore making software and services segment the fastest growing area in the overall market.



Asia Pacific will witness the fastest growth



For the purpose of this study, the global surgical robotics market is segmented into regional markets viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. In the base year 2020, North America was observed as the largest regional segment in the surgical robotics market. Since the introduction of da Vinci Surgical System in 2000, this market has witnessed skyrocket growth, thus making robotics a critical part of the U.S. healthcare system.

Healthcare providers and patients alike have eagerly adopted robotic surgery due to proposed benefits such as quick recovery time, less scarring and blood loss and lower risk of infections. Strong demand from hospitals has allowed robust base for surgical robotics and thus lucrative scope for reimbursement. However, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa are anticipated to be the fastest growing regional markets. Evolution of healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness between both patients and healthcare providers and increasing infrastructural expenditure in healthcare are the key market drivers in these regions.

Market Segmentation

Component

Surgical Systems

Accessories

Software and Services

Surgery Type

Gynecology

Urology

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic

General Surgery

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Surgical Robotics market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Surgical Robotics market?

Which is the largest regional market for Surgical Robotics market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Surgical Robotics market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Surgical Robotics market worldwide?

Companies Mentioned

Accuray Incorporated

Elekta AB

DePuy Synthes

Mazor Robotics

Hansen Medical

Stryker Corporation

Intuitive Surgical

NuVasive

Smith & Nephew PLC (Blue Belt Technologies Ltd.)

Think Surgical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e4f4jb-surgical?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets