Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market (2021 to 2030) - Aemetis, Fulcrum Bioenergy and Gevo Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market by Fuel Type, Aircraft Type and Platform: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sustainable aviation fuel is a type of petroleum-based or kerosene-based fuel used to operate an aircraft. It has better quality than other fuels used in any other medium of transport. They are produced in different combinations of kerosene, kerosene-gasoline, kerosene-biofuel, and others.

Fuels used in aviation reduce risk of icing or explosion due to high temperature, which is obtained by incorporating some additives such as corrosion inhibitors and others. Sustainable aviation fuel is primarily used by most military aircrafts and commercial airlines to maximize fuel efficiency and to lower operational cost.



Aircraft industry is expanding nowadays, which is increasing competition among aircraft aviation fuel production in all sectors. Alternate environment friendly sources for sustainable aviation fuel production is projected to impact the aviation fuel industry in the future. The sustainable aviation fuel market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increasing trend of advanced fuels to be used in aircrafts across the globe.



The global sustainable aviation fuel market has been segmented into fuel type, aircraft type, platform, and region. On the basis of fuel type, the global market has been segmented into biofuel, hydrogen fuel, and power to liquid fuel. On the basis of aircraft type, it is segmented into fixed wings, rotorcraft, and others. On the basis of platform, it is segmented into commercial aviation, military aviation, business & general aviation, and unmanned aerial vehicle. By region, the market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in global sustainable aviation fuel market includes Aemetis, Inc., Avfuel Corporation, Fulcrum Bioenergy, Gevo, Lanzatech, Neste, Preem AB, Sasol, SkyNRG, and World Energy.



Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global sustainable aviation fuel market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.3.1. Low-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. High threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Low-to-high threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate-to-high intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of buyers

3.4. Key player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in number of airline passengers, coupled with increased disposable income

3.5.1.2. Increase in air transportation

3.5.1.3. Increase in consumption of synthetic lubricants

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Fluctuations in crude oil prices

3.5.2.2. Contamination of lubricants

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Development of ecofriendly and safe aviation lubricants

3.5.3.2. Rise in demand for low density lubricants for reduced weight

3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the market

3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks

3.6.1.1. SARS

3.6.1.2. COVID-19

3.6.2. Micro-economic impact analysis

3.6.2.1. Consumer trend

3.6.2.2. Technology trends

3.6.2.3. Regulatory trend

3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis

3.6.3.1. GDP

3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis

3.6.3.3. Employment index

3.6.4. Impact on the aviation industry analysis

3.7. Competitive landscape

3.7.1. Competitive dashboard

3.7.2. Competitive heatmap



CHAPTER 4: SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL MARKET, BY FUEL TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Biofuel

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Hydrogen fuel

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Power to liquid fuel

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL MARKET, BY AIRCRAFT TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Fixed Wings

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, for fixed wings by fuel type

5.2.4. Market analysis by country

5.3. Rotorcraft

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, for rotorcraft by fuel type

5.3.4. Market analysis by country

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market size and forecast, for others by fuel type

5.4.4. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL MARKET, BY PLATFORM

6.1. Overview

6.2. Commercial aviation

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Military aviation

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. Business & general aviation

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. Unmanned aerial vehicle

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Aemetis

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Product portfolio

8.1.4. Business performance

8.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. Avfuel Corporation

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Product portfolio

8.2.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. Fulcrum Bioenergy

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Product portfolio

8.3.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. Gevo

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Business performance

8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. LANZATECH

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Product portfolio

8.6. Neste

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Business performance

8.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. Preem AB

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Product portfolio

8.8. Sasol

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Product portfolio

8.8.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. SkyNRG

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Product portfolio

8.9.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. World Energy

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Product portfolio

8.10.4. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8pxyns

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

